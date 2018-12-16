This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'

Coveney denied that May and Varadkar do not talk directly.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 10,932 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399007
Varadkar and May greet each other in Brussels.
Image: Sky News/PA Images
Varadkar and May greet each other in Brussels.
Varadkar and May greet each other in Brussels.
Image: Sky News/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister have a “good” and “professional” relationship, after a UK newspaper claimed that May “loathes” Varadkar.

In an article in today’s Mail on Sunday, it is claimed that May and Varadkar do not speak directly about Brexit issues because May does not like her Irish counterpart.

The article stated: “Relations with Mr Varadkar are also cold, with sources claiming Mrs May ‘loathes’ the Irish Taoiseach. The PM is said to have ‘outsourced’ communication with Dublin to her No 2, David Lidington, because the relationship is so chilly.” 

Responding to this claim this afternoon, Coveney told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that it was incorrect to say that the pair do not communicate.

“I think that’s absolute nonsense, everytime that the Taoiseach and the Prime Minister are at the same council meeting they meet with each other and they talk. They have a good relationship, it’s a professional relationship. I have a strong relationship with David Lidington who is effectively deputy prime minister, we talk by phone regularly,” Coveney said. 

Asked whether he a Lidington talk regularly because of a chilly relationship between May and Varadkar, Coveney said this was not the case:

No, I don’t think so at all. I think somebody’s given a bum steer there to the newspaper that you quote. The Taoiseach’s relationship with the Prime Minister is a good one, it’s a professional one and it needs to be at the moment. My relationship with David Lidington is a very close one and a very warm one, that’s true. But the senior politicians in both governments are working together to try and find a way forward to test ideas with each other. 

“But let’s be clear, Brexit isn’t a bilateral negotiation between Ireland and the UK, it’s a negotiation between the EU and the UK collectively,” Coveney added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    89,666  269
    2
    		Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    41,371  25
    3
    		Woman awarded €2k in discrimination case after shop worker told her 'you are only a lesbian'
    35,994  0
    Fora
    1
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    1,145  0
    2
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    49,933  41
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    46,146  42
    3
    		Johnny Sexton named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
    23,200  83
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    4,992  2
    2
    		Save or splurge: 14 pyjama sets to suit any budget this festive season
    3,005  0
    3
    		Róisín Murphy chats about her new venture as a podcast host
    2,408  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    LEO VARADKAR
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'
    Taoiseach's department has spent nearly €500k on video production since Varadkar took office

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie