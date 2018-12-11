Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin tomorrow

Theresa May and Leo Varadkar pictured in London in September 2017. Source: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is set to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin tomorrow.

The two leaders will meet at Government Buildings tomorrow evening in advance of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Brexit will, of course, be at the top of the agenda.

Yesterday May confirmed she was postponing today’s crucial House of Commons vote on the draft Withdrawal Agreement so she can go back to Brussels and ask for certain changes to be made.

Varadkar and Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, have both said the deal struck between the European Union and Britain cannot be renegotiated.

May told the House the current agreement “would be rejected by a significant margin” but stated: “I’m in absolutely no doubt that this deal is the right one.”

One of the main sticking points is the proposed backstop arrangement. This aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

Many politicians have raised concerns about the backstop element of the deal – including MPs in May’s own Conservative Party, as well as members of Arlene Foster’s Democratic Unionist Party – which is propping up May’s minority government.

The DUP believes the backstop threatens the United Kingdom and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

There have been calls for no-confidence motions in both the British government and May to be put forward, as well as calls for May to resign – from outside and inside her own party.