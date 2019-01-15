This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in House of Commons by 432 votes to 202

The ‘meaningful vote’ finally took place in the House of Commons tonight.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 8:06 PM
43 minutes ago 39,371 Views 94 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4442092
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Updated 17 minutes ago

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has suffered a crushing parliamentary defeat tonight in a historic vote over the Brexit deal. 

May’s bid to get the Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons was defeated by a margin of 202 to 432, a majority of 230.

Hardline Brexiteers and Remainers oppose the agreement for different reasons and many fear it could lock Britain into an unfavourable trading relationship with the EU.

Opposition to the agreement forced May to postpone the vote in December in the hope of winning concessions from Brussels ahead of the planned 29 March Brexit date. 

Reacting to her defeat in the House of Commons, May said that MPs have established what they are against  but not what they are for. 

“I ask members on all sides of the house to listen to the British people who want this matter settled,” she said.

Speaking in response to May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed that Labour will tomorrow table a motion of no confidence in May’s government. 

“This is the greatest defeat for a government since the 1920s in this house. This is a catastrophic defeat for this government. After two years of failed negotiations, the House of Commons has delivered its verdict on her Brexit deal, and its verdict is decisive,” Corbyn said.

May’s government only has a majority in the Commons with the support of the DUP, so their votes would be crucial in any confidence vote. 

All 10 of the DUP’s MPs voted against May’s deal tonight but leader Arlene Foster has told reporters this evening that they would support May in a confidence vote.

PastedImage-61121 May listens to Corbyn after her defeat. Source: http://parliamentlive.tv

Reacting to May’s defeat this evening, EU Council President Donald Tusk suggested that there may be few solutions remaining that involve the UK leaving the EU, tweeting:

If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned that the vote increased the chances of the UK crashing out with no deal. 

“I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up,” Juncker, said after the vote. 

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today raised the possibility of further talks while ruling out a full re-negotiation of the text.

“I am sceptical that the agreement can be fundamentally reopened once again,” Maas said.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The UK government must now set out what happens next by Monday.

Speculation is growing on both sides of the Channel that May could ask to delay Brexit.

The withdrawal agreement includes plans for a post-Brexit transition period until a new relationship is drawn up, in return for continued budget contributions from London.

Without it, and if there is no delay, the UK will sever 46 years of ties with its nearest neighbours with no agreement to ease the blow.

- With reporting from AFP and Rónán Duffy

