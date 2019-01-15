Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in House of Commons by 432 votes to 202

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has suffered a crushing parliamentary defeat tonight in a historic vote over the Brexit deal.

May’s bid to get the Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons was defeated by a margin of 202 to 432, a majority of 230.

Hardline Brexiteers and Remainers oppose the agreement for different reasons and many fear it could lock Britain into an unfavourable trading relationship with the EU.

Opposition to the agreement forced May to postpone the vote in December in the hope of winning concessions from Brussels ahead of the planned 29 March Brexit date.

May listens to Corbyn after her defeat. Source: http://parliamentlive.tv

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today raised the possibility of further talks while ruling out a full re-negotiation of the text.

“I am sceptical that the agreement can be fundamentally reopened once again,” Maas said.

The UK government must now set out what happens next by Monday.

Speculation is growing on both sides of the Channel that May could ask to delay Brexit.

The withdrawal agreement includes plans for a post-Brexit transition period until a new relationship is drawn up, in return for continued budget contributions from London.

Without it, and if there is no delay, the UK will sever 46 years of ties with its nearest neighbours with no agreement to ease the blow.

- With reporting from AFP and Rónán Duffy