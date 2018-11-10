This antique Chinese seal sold for €280,000 in Kilkenny - five times the estimate

Source: Sheppards of Durrow

AN ANTIQUE CHINESE seal has sold for five times the estimate at a Kilkenny auction house.

The jade seal of a double-headed dragon measures around 10cm high and 13cm square.

On Thursday evening, it sold for €280,000 to a Taiwanese buyer – that’s at least five times the estimate of between €30,000 – €50,000.

A spokesperson for Sheppard’s of Durrow, the auction house that sold the item, said that this wasn’t especially unusual, as Chinese items “are difficult to estimate for”.

In 2012, the auction house sold a Chinese jade seal estimated at €50,000 for €630,000. This remains the most expensive item ever sold at the auction house.