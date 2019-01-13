This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh to appear in court over firearms offences following arrest in UK

Two men were arrested at Birmingham Airport as part of an international operation yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 1:26 PM
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

AN ASSOCIATE OF the Kinahan crime gang who was arrested by police at an airport in the United Kingdom has been charged with firearms offences this afternoon.

51-year-old Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, of Tamworth, was detained at Birmingham Airport yesterday on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering.

He was charged with possession of a Section 5 firearm following his arrest, which was carried out as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The operation was supported by gardaí and Staffordshire Police, and follow-up searches were carried out yesterday, when a combination torch and stun gun, which is illegal to own and possess in the UK, was recovered.

Kavanagh was remanded in custody overnight and will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates court tomorrow.

A 20-year old man, who was arrested alongside Kavanagh at Birmingham Airport, has been released under investigation.

A third man, aged 19, was also arrested but has been released under investigation.

Comments are closed as the matter is before the courts.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

