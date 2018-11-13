Black lace thong held up in the Dáil as TD raises controversial rape trial comments

A BLACK LACE thong was held up in the Dáil today by a TD raising the controversial comments about the underwear of a woman in a rape trial.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, Solidarity–People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger said it was time for ‘rape myths’ to be dispelled with in court cases, and called for more training for the legal profession.

The cameras in the Dail chamber quickly cut away from Coppinger when she raised the thong in the air. The use of any prop is against the rules of the Dáil.

I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018 Source: Ruth Coppinger TD /Twitter