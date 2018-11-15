Three men arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Co Kerry

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Co Kerry.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by gardaí from the Kerry Garda Division, conducted an operating in the county this morning.

Three men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Two men are being detained at Killarney Garda Station, while one man is being detained in Tralee Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.