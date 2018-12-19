Three TDs and Land League protesters occupy KBC Bank branch

THREE TDS AND around a dozen members of the Land League occupied KBC Bank on Baggot Street, Dublin today, looking for assurances on how evictions are handled.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath Michael Collins and Carol Nolan accompanied members of the Land League to seek assurances from KBC Bank management.

“We are taking this drastic action to highlight the appalling treatment that customers in distress are receiving at the hands of KBC Bank,” McGrath said.

Many of the customers we are dealing with really feel like they are being driven to the brink in terms of the aggressive and relentless debt collection strategies being employed.

Some protesters were at the same branch of the bank a year ago asking for evictions to end. They said assurances were given but weren’t followed up on afterwards.

“We were here a year ago,” John Martin from Dublin, told TheJournal.ie, “and they promised us that evictions wouldn’t happen, that they would sit down with every client, and try to be human to them, and work it out. That hasn’t happen.”

Member of staff makes coffee for one of the protestors as they wait for an agreement between three TDs and KBC Bank. pic.twitter.com/MjWmlcaqMa — Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GAodha) December 19, 2018 Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha /Twitter

The protest was also partly triggered by an eviction in Roscommon over the weekend, where three members of a family were removed from their home. On Saturday, a number of vehicles were set alight and three of those attacked required hospital treatment; a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

“We can all have a difference of an opinion,” Margaret Hanrahan from Tipperary said.

“It’s how they handled people, these people were in their 60s. It’s how you physically handle somebody, you don’t just take out three people in their 60s and throw them outside the door.”

The protesters at Baggot Street agreed with the families at the centre of the Roscommon evictions that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s response has been “disappointing”.

Varadkar drew attention to himself yesterday when he told Pearse Doherty that “when it comes to law and order” and the Sinn Féin party, “it doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip.” The exchange was made in the Dáil as Doherty questioned the Taoiseach’s response to evictions.

Jerry Beades, the leader of the New Land League said that Leo Varadkar’s comments showed that he was “totally disconnected from what his government is doing”.

“A Fine Gael man said to me he just cost him seats in Roscommon.”

It’s understood that there are plans for similar occupation actions elsewhere.