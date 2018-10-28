A €4.5 million ticket for last night's lotto was sold in Galway

IT WILL BE a bank holiday to remember for someone in the west of Ireland this weekend, after the National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for last night’s jackpot was sold in Galway.

On Thursday, the ticket worth €4.5 million was sold at Ryan’s Daybreak and Post Office in the small village of Milltown.

The winning numbers were 14, 24, 30, 38, 40, 45 and bonus number 36.

Four generations of the same family have worked in the Ryan’s shop, and co-owner and granddaughter of its founder Clare O’Connor said the family is overjoyed at the news of the huge win.

“This is a small village eight miles from Tuam and we are the only shop,” she said. “But there is a lot of passing traffic so it could be anyone. But we are really hoping it is someone local, that would be very special indeed.”

There was also good news for a ticketholder who bought theirs at Supervalu on Ballyjamesduff road in Virginia in Cavan.

They matched five numbers and the bonus to win €57,372.