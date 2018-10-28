This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A €4.5 million ticket for last night's lotto was sold in Galway

If you passed through the village of Milltown outside Tuam this week, you should check your tickets.

By Sean Murray Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 6,539 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4310326
Image: Shutterstock/Jag_cz
Image: Shutterstock/Jag_cz

IT WILL BE a bank holiday to remember for someone in the west of Ireland this weekend, after the National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket for last night’s jackpot was sold in Galway.

On Thursday, the ticket worth €4.5 million was sold at Ryan’s Daybreak and Post Office in the small village of Milltown.

The winning numbers were 14, 24, 30, 38, 40, 45 and bonus number 36.

Four generations of the same family have worked in the Ryan’s shop, and co-owner and granddaughter of its founder Clare O’Connor said the family is overjoyed at the news of the huge win.

“This is a small village eight miles from Tuam and we are the only shop,” she said. “But there is a lot of passing traffic so it could be anyone. But we are really hoping it is someone local, that would be very special indeed.”

There was also good news for a ticketholder who bought theirs at Supervalu on Ballyjamesduff road in Virginia in Cavan.

They matched five numbers and the bonus to win €57,372.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		AS IT HAPPENED: Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland
    112,628  129
    2
    		Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    65,613  101
    3
    		Snow falls in parts of the country with lows of -2 degrees expected tonight
    57,301  15
    Fora
    1
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    368  0
    2
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    215  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    73,397  14
    2
    		Scannell the hero as last-gasp penalty sees Munster pull off stunning comeback win
    33,955  35
    3
    		Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'
    33,804  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried the €10 health store soap that Meghan Markle claims is her favourite body product
    9,167  1
    2
    		Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, and David Schwimmer... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,268  1
    3
    		Viva La Vulva: Why the media needs to highlight female pleasure alongside the #MeToo movement
    2,756  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    Dublin's gun crime: '€500 for one that shoots or you can rent one that doesn't for €200'
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Peter Casey says he is waiting on an apology from Leo Varadkar
    OPINION
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    Gavin Duffy: 'I am disappointed, but no regrets'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie