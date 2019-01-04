This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reprieve for Carlow village as park reopens following forced pre-Christmas closure

An insurance hike has not meant the permanent closure of the amenity in the village of Tinryland.

By Sean Murray Friday 4 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
40 minutes ago 920 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4421525
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

THERE WAS GOOD news for the small Carlow village of Tinryland this week, after it was announced that its park would reopen after being forced to close its gates last month.

A quote for an insurance premium that was quadruple the previous year’s cost had spelled trouble for those who run the park but they said they will continue to fundraise to ensure such a situation doesn’t happen again. 

Local councillor Jim Deane, who’s also a voluntary director at Tinryland Park, told TheJournal.ie in December that “tireless work” was going on to try to reopen it.

“We’re doing our best, but it’s very stressful,” he said. “There are three voluntary directors aside from myself.

We are concentrating on the park, but we should be concentrating on our family at Christmas. People come to this park from everywhere. We’ve only a small village and it’s a shame if we lost this great thing.

Deane said the local community had fundraised to create the park in the first place, opening in 2012, with everyone “taking money from [their] pockets”.

He also described the park as a “lovely facility” and said people come from all around to visit. It is used often by the local national school, and has memorials dedicated to some of those from the area who have died.

The park reopened yesterday after closing in mid-December. 

“The directors and I would like to sincerely thank everyone in the local community and further afield for their best wishes and support throughout this difficult period,” he said.

Despite the good news that our park is reopening, it has shone a light on the issue of outrageous hikes in insurance premiums that many small communities face in relation to their amenities.
Going forward myself and the three other voluntary/non-paid directors will have to work hard to fundraise to continue to meet our insurance obligations and keep our wonderful park open for all to enjoy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tesco worker fired after removing bottle of wine worth less than €20 from store
    99,535  61
    2
    		'PC-ravaged clowns': UK bakery chain sparks bizarre online row by launching vegan sausage roll
    58,830  83
    3
    		Ikea rival JYSK is on the way to Ireland - and has scouted 20 locations
    50,955  39
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea rival JYSK has scouted 20 locations for its entry into Ireland
    4,828  0
    2
    		The IDA is eyeing up new markets as America's 'long positive cycle' comes to an end
    124  0
    3
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    49  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    83,633  78
    2
    		'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    27,935  15
    3
    		Bellamy stands down from Cardiff role but 'categorically refutes' bullying claims
    25,513  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		US viewers are obsessed with Derry Girls, despite not understanding a word without subtitles
    9,077  4
    2
    		Kendall and Kylie were caught at Drake's NYE bash in the midst of his feud with Kanye ...it's The Dredge
    8,613  0
    3
    		Larry David remembered Bob Einstein's humour in bitterweet tribute to his late co-star
    4,665  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    DUBLIN
    Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    LUAS
    At least 3,226 user records compromised in Luas cyber attack
    At least 3,226 user records compromised in Luas cyber attack
    Luas elevators have been out-of-order for over 1,000 hours in last two years
    Trams rerouted and services disrupted after passenger falls ill on Luas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie