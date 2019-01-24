This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Today FM and Newstalk open new studio in Cork

Ciara Kelly and Matt Cooper will host shows from the studio today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 5,700 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4456411
Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny
Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Updated 40 minutes ago

TODAY FM AND Newstalk have announced the opening of a new studio in Cork.

The studio will be based at Republic of Work, a business campus in the city.

The stations, both part of Communicorp Media, will broadcast regularly from the purpose-built facility at 12 South Mall as part of a three-year deal. 

A spokesperson said the studio will also facilitate podcast recording and production and allow local guest contributors to join radio panels and interviews.

In the coming weeks and months, presenters including Pat Kenny, Matt Cooper, Ian Dempsey, Ciara Kelly and Dermot and Dave will broadcast their shows from Leeside.

Live shows 

Kelly and Cooper will host shows from the Cork studio today, before the official launch of the new facility.

Newstalk previously had a studio at Opera Lane in the city but this agreement ended a few years ago and since then the station has been using alternative facilities as needed.

Managing Editor Patricia Monahan said the station is “delighted to have a base in Cork again”.

Today FM CEO Keith McCormack said the new facility “will allow us to super serve our listeners in Cork and the greater Munster region”.

“It also gives us the opportunity to take our presenters and shows out of the studio and engage with our audience in a live setting,” he added. 

Today FM has a weekly reach of 880,000 listeners, while Newstalk has a weekly reach of 769,000 listeners.

In the most recent JNLR figures, there was mixed news for shows at both stations:

Today FM

  • Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show – down 5,000 to 162,000 listeners
  • Dermot & Dave – down 3,000 to 164,000
  • Muireann O’Connell – down 1,000 to 105,000
  • Fergal D’Arcy – up 10,000 to 112,000.
  • The Last Word with Matt Cooper – down 4,000 to 137,000

Newstalk 

  • Newstalk Breakfast – down 5,000 to 121,000 listeners
  • Pat Kenny Show – down 3,000 to 152,000
  • Lunchtime Live with Ciara Kelly – down 1,000 to 101,000
  • Moncrieff – up 4,000 to 91,000
  • The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates – up 4,000 to 157,000

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bikini Climber' dies after falling into ravine in Taiwan
    72,322  50
    2
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    61,788  32
    3
    		RTÉ receives more than 500 pieces of feedback over Prime Time programme about transgender issues
    47,885  129
    Fora
    1
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    633  0
    2
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    293  0
    3
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		'When you mentioned you were going training, people would laugh at you'
    36,430  4
    2
    		'Eddie went past me just before and said, 'get ready for a few grenades''
    35,490  17
    3
    		Fulham striker Kamara arrested after fight at club's training ground
    27,506  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		"Don't bother telling anyone they're 'too easily offended' if you were outraged over what Azealia Banks said on Instagram"
    10,218  8
    2
    		People are ripping the piss out of these Boohoo 'maternity' models
    9,829  5
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,206  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped the &quot;privates&quot; of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    GARDAí
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    DUBLIN
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years
    CORK
    Today FM and Newstalk open new studio in Cork
    Today FM and Newstalk open new studio in Cork
    Three men arrested over Mikolaj Wilk murder released without charge
    The insider guide to 5 Cork bridges - and the little details you should look twice at

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie