This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

California wildfires: 63 dead, more than 600 missing

At least 63 people have been confirmed dead so far.

By AFP Friday 16 Nov 2018, 7:11 AM
1 hour ago 4,579 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4342917
Sonoma and Monterey County Search and Rescue teams continue to search for missing people days after the Camp Fire ripped through Paradise.
Image: Joel Angel Juarez via PA Images
Sonoma and Monterey County Search and Rescue teams continue to search for missing people days after the Camp Fire ripped through Paradise.
Sonoma and Monterey County Search and Rescue teams continue to search for missing people days after the Camp Fire ripped through Paradise.
Image: Joel Angel Juarez via PA Images

THE NUMBER OF people missing in one of California’s deadliest wildfires soared to more than 600 yesterday as the remains of seven additional victims were found by rescuers.

Authorities said the list of missing people had jumped from 300 to 631 during the day as investigators went back and reviewed emergency calls made when the so-called Camp Fire in northern California erupted on 8 November.

“I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary” when the fire broke out, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told journalists, in explaining the staggering new toll of missing.

The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the Camp Fire.

At least three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire, which engulfed parts of Malibu, destroying the homes of several celebrities.

Trump to visit 

President Donald Trump is set to visit the western state on Saturday to meet with victims of the wildfires, believed to be the deadliest and most destructive in the state’s history.

Many of the victims and the hundreds missing in the Camp Fire were elderly people who lived in the Butte County town of Paradise, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. It is believed they were unable to flee the fast-moving blaze or were trapped in their cars as they attempted to escape the inferno.

Honea said the number of those missing was likely to fluctuate as people call in to report loved ones unaccounted for or found alive.

“If you look at that list and see your name, or the name of a friend or loved one, please call to let us know,” he said.

Investigators collected DNA samples from relatives to help identify victims as hundreds of rescue personnel and sniffer dogs worked to locate more victims yesterday.

Northern California Wildfires The Gold Nugget Museum, which was totally demolished by the Camp Fire, is shown in Paradise. Source: Martha Mendoza via PA Images

Northern California Wildfire Source: Martha Mendoza via PA Images

Authorities said a wanted felon was killed inside the evacuation zone yesterday following a high-speed chase with police. The man was wanted for a double homicide in 2014 and had been seen for three days camped out in his car.

Virtually every home in Paradise, 130 kilometres north of the state capital Sacramento, was destroyed by the fire, which was driven by high winds.

Body recovery teams are conducting a painstaking search of burned-out homes for human remains in the town and closely examining the many charred cars littering the roads. 

The 63 deaths reported from the Camp Fire make it the deadliest wildfire in California’s history, as the inferno also became the most destructive.

‘A war zone’ 

The California fire department (Cal Fire) said that the Camp Fire has destroyed 56,655 hectares and was 40% contained.

It said nearly 5,500 firefighters were battling the blaze and it did not expect it to be fully contained for another two weeks.

The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 8,650 single family homes and 260 commercial buildings, Cal Fire said. 

California Wildfires Volunteer rescue workers search for human remains in the rubble of homes burned in the Camp Fire in Paradise. Source: Terry Chea via PA Images

The Woolsey Fire has razed 39,660 hectares and has been 62% contained. It is expected to be fully contained by Monday.

Authorities said cooler temperatures and calmer winds had brought welcome relief to fire crews.

A number of celebrities have lost their homes in Malibu as a result of the Woolsey inferno, including Pierce Brosnan, Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Shannen Doherty and Gerard Butler. 

California Governor Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Brock Long, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), toured the damage in Paradise on Wednesday.

“This is so devastating that I don’t really have the words to describe it,” Brown told a press conference. “It looks like a war zone.”

Authorities said it was unclear when residents would be allowed back into the town.

While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, a lawsuit has been filed against the local power company, PG&E, by fire victims claiming negligence by the utility.

The complaint alleged that the fire began on 8 November when a high voltage transmission line failed, igniting tinder-dry vegetation.

The utility was found to be responsible for several devastating fires in northern California last fall that killed at least 15 people, and it faces billions of dollars in liability for the latest wildfires.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    90,743  35
    2
    		As it happened: Theresa May stands firm after day of Brexit chaos in Westminster
    85,003  95
    3
    		Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin and hints about setting up a new party
    59,266  171
    Fora
    1
    		Baristas and burritos: How Circle K is prepping for fuel's decline
    584  0
    2
    		Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested
    483  0
    3
    		Bankless migrants struggle to send cash home. Galway's Pip It wants to change that
    163  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    64,048  61
    2
    		Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    43,982  63
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    35,854  106
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Doireann Garrihy has explained why she 'didn't lose sleep' over those WhatsApp voice messages
    8,035  1
    2
    		An article from 1958 advising women on how to get a husband is the talk of Instagram right now
    7,300  4
    3
    		The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed, and people are fairly conflicted over it
    6,090  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    Trucker who brought nearly €300,000 worth of cocaine into Dublin Port jailed for eight and a half years
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    GARDAí
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    No charges to be brought over fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie