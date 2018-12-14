This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti

The incident happened after abortion legislation passed in the Seanad last night.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 14 Dec 2018, 1:30 PM
20 minutes ago 2,829 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4396166
Criminal damage at the office of Tony McLoughlin this morning.
Image: Facebook
Criminal damage at the office of Tony McLoughlin this morning.
Criminal damage at the office of Tony McLoughlin this morning.
Image: Facebook

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched after a Fine Gael TD’s constituency office was daubed in anti-abortion graffiti overnight.

The attack on Tony McLoughlin’s Sligo office came after abortion legislation passed in the Seanad yesterday, paving the way for the legalisation of the termination of pregnancies in Ireland.

Staff at McLoughlin’s office arrived to work this morning find the exterior of the building covered in anti-abortion slogans, including “scumbags”, “Fine Gael killers”, and “Herod’s killers”, as well as urine and faeces.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, McLoughlin hit out at those responsible and called on them to respect the passing of May’s landmark referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment.

“It’s very very disappointing to see it,” he said. “People had their say and there was a referendum. The people have spoken and you have to respect that.”

McLoughlin also commended gardaí for their response to the incident, while a garda spokeswoman confirmed investigations into the incident were ongoing.

“Gardai are investigating criminal damage to an office on John Street, Sligo that is believed to have happened overnight [on] Friday 14 December 2018,” a statement said.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are on going.”




Stephen McDermott



