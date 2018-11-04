This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'

The Health Minister has been defended by Charlie Flanagan, who said Tony O’Brien had “a pretty rapid fall from grace”.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 10,766 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4322158
Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Health Minister Simon Harris
Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

FORMER HSE CHIEF Tony O’Brien has hit out at Health Minister Simon Harris over how he handled the CervicalCheck controversy.

O’Brien stepped down from his position in May, following the fallout of the scandal.

In recent months it has emerged that the results of earlier smear tests of at least 221 women who were subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer could have been interpreted differently.

Most of these women were not informed about this, raising issues around open disclosure.

In a wide-ranging interview in today’s Sunday Business Post, O’Brien describes Harris as a weak minister who “runs scared of headlines” and behaved like “a frightened little boy” during the CervicalCheck controversy.

O’Brien said he disagreed with Harris’s decision to offer another smear test to every woman in the country, describing this as a “panicked response” as “their original smear tests could be reread”.

“I would have hoped he’d have been able to show more courage in the face of a difficult political and media onslaught. And it is my sincere hope that from this, he will have gained the strength to be courageous in the future,” O’Brien said.

He expressed sympathy with the women caught up in the controversy but accused some people of using the situation for political gain.

“[CervicalCheck] had a very negative effect on top management [in the HSE]. To see themselves and the person who was effectively their leader effectively monstered for political purposes on the back of what was clearly a very significant issue – although not the issue they were saying it was,” he said.

Related Reads

15.10.18 Cervical cancer support group set up in wake of controversy
09.10.18 'A star that inspires us': Community gathers to send Emma Mhic Mhathúna on her final journey
12.09.18 Scally report published: CervicalCheck screening system was 'doomed to fail'

‘Fall from grace’ 

Harris was defended by his Fine Gael colleague Charlie Flanagan on RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week, who said: “This is Tony O’Brien, head of the HSE, who stepped down following a pretty rapid fall from grace himself when he admitted that his own HSE, which he led, treated the tragedy of the cervical cancer issue as a trainwreck – they’re the words of Tony O’Brien himself…

“I have no doubt, and I sit beside Simon Harris at Cabinet, that he is a very dynamic health minister and that he is very committed. In, for example, cervical cancer, women are coming front and centre to all of the actions that Simon Harris undertakes in that regard.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Harris said the minister “doesn’t believe in engaging in the politics of personalised attacks” and thinks O’Brien made the right decision in stepping down.

“The CervicalCheck situation was a very difficult time for women in Ireland. They felt let down. The women were and are the minister’s priority.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    49,008  64
    2
    		Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    47,292  57
    3
    		State has covered the cost of 5,000 funerals and burials over two years
    42,581  34
    Fora
    1
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    150  0
    2
    		Ireland lacks female startup investors - this network of angels plans to change that
    108  0
    3
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    89,087  79
    2
    		Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    52,450  141
    3
    		As it happened: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    51,346  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Winter is here: The 10 most fashionable coats whatever your budget
    9,074  0
    2
    		What age were you when you started drinking?
    6,610  2
    3
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    3,504  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie