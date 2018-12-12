This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's how much Ray D'Arcy, Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ's other top presenters earned in 2016

Tubridy earned €495,000 in 2016, the same amount as in 2015, making him the highest earning presenter at the company.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 4:37 PM
13 minutes ago 2,028 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4391313
D'Arcy is one of the broadcaster's top earners.
Image: RTÉ
D'Arcy is one of the broadcaster's top earners.
D'Arcy is one of the broadcaster's top earners.
Image: RTÉ

THE TOP 10 earners at RTÉ collectively took in just under €3 million in fees in 2016, with the Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy making the most at the company. 

Tubridy earned €495,000 in 2016, the same amount as in 2015, making him the highest earning presenter at the company.

Tubridy – along many of the broadcaster’s highest earners – works as a contractor for RTÉ and earned the money through his production company. 

He presents the flagship Late Late Show on Friday nights, as well as his radio show from 9am to 10am on weekdays. 

Behind Tubridy was Ray D’Arcy, who earned €450,000 in 2016 – €50,000 less than the previous year. D’Arcy took in the money through his What Next Productions.

Joe Duffy – also a contractor – was the third highest earner, taking in €389,988, the same as the previous year.

Sean O’Rourke was the fourth highest earner, and the first on the list who is employed by RTÉ. He took in €308,964 in 2016 – up over €18,000 on the previous year. O’Rourke presents Today with Sean O’Rourke on weekdays at 10am.

Next was Marian Finucane, who made €300,617 through her company Montrose Services. Finucane earned €5,000 more than in 2015 annd was the highest earning female presenter on the list.

Miriam O’Callaghan was next, earning €299,000 through her company Baby Blue Productions, the same as the previous year.

Next was Claire Byrne, who earned €216,000 in 2016. She was followed by RTÉ employee Bryan Dobson, who earned €198,146.

Sports broadcaster George Hamilton made €186,195, while Mary Wilson way paid €185,679. 

“The audited figures released today for 2016 sees RTÉ maintain our commitment to reduce these earnings by 30% as compared to 2008 levels, while continuing to value the significant contribution our presenters make, and to RTÉ’s ability to optimise commercial revenue to support Ireland’s public media.” director general Dee Forbes said in a statement. 

This will continue to be an area of focus for me. Within a challenging marketplace and in the absence of meaningful funding reform, we are making significant efforts to reduce costs across the organisation, in addition to the considerable reduction in operating costs implemented since 2008 

