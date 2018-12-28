This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two killed as tourist bus hit by roadside bomb at Giza pyramids in Egypt

Ten others were wounded in the attack.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Dec 2018, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,958 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A ROADSIDE BOMB which exploded near the pyramids in the Egyptian capital Cairo has killed two people.

Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and ten others were wounded when the bomb exploded near their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt’s interior ministry said.

It said the bus was traveling in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off.

A statement said there were 14 tourists from Vietnam on the bus when the homemade device exploded at 6:15 pm (1645 GMT) and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both of whom are Egyptian, were also wounded in the explosion.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

With reporting from AFP.

