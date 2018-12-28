Two killed as tourist bus hit by roadside bomb at Giza pyramids in Egypt

A ROADSIDE BOMB which exploded near the pyramids in the Egyptian capital Cairo has killed two people.

Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and ten others were wounded when the bomb exploded near their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt’s interior ministry said.

It said the bus was traveling in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off.

A statement said there were 14 tourists from Vietnam on the bus when the homemade device exploded at 6:15 pm (1645 GMT) and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both of whom are Egyptian, were also wounded in the explosion.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

