Late Late Toy Show most watched programme on Irish TV so far this year

OVER 1.5 MILLION people watched the Late Late Toy Show live on Friday night and across the weekend on catch-up services, according to figures released by RTÉ.

The Greatest Showman themed Toy Show had a 74% share of the audience watching television on Friday night, with an average of 1.3 million people watching the show live.

A further 141,700 viewers watched their recording of the show on Saturday and 51,900 viewers did the same on Sunday.

In addition, 113,000 watched the repeat of the show on RTÉ One on Saturday morning.

Viewership on the RTÉ player was up 33% on last year with over 116,000 live streams and over 100,000 people watching on catch up over the weekend.

The show was watched in over 100 countries outside of Ireland with people watching in countries like Myanmar, Burundi, Haiti and Mongolia.

Some of the show highlights came from the story of Scott who donated bone marrow to his cousin Grace and from Kerry GAA fan Michael meeting his hero Davy Fitz.

Highlight clips from the show have also gained traction online, with videos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube receiving up to 1.5 million views to date.

Commenting on the Toy Show’s viewership, host Ryan Tubridy said he is always “blown away” every year at the reception the show receives.

“As a team, we are so honoured that people open their arms and welcome us in for such a magical night, and I sincerely hope it was as much fun for our viewers as it was for me on Friday.

“The production team and the children are what make the Toy Show special and memorable and I want to thank everyone involved, from little star Michael to our heroes Grace and Scott, to the set and costume designers. I’m delighted viewers loved it as much as we did.”