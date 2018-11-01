This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK's Sports Minister steps down in row over slot machines

“It is with great sadness I have resigned from one of the best jobs in Government,” Crouch tweeted.

By AFP Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 6:45 PM
43 minutes ago 4,309 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4318291
Tracey Crouch
Image: Nick Ansell
Tracey Crouch
Tracey Crouch
Image: Nick Ansell

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May’s government lost its sport minister today in a row over slot machine stakes.

Sport and Civil Society Minister Tracey Crouch submitted her resignation after the government’s draft budget delayed a planned reduction in the maximum size of an electronic gambling machine bet from £100 to £2 (€2.30).

The government is rolling the measure out in October instead of April — the date backed by Crouch — to give the treasury time to come up with a new gaming tax that could compensate for the lost budget revenues.

“It is with great sadness I have resigned from one of the best jobs in Government,” Crouch tweeted.

Politicians come and go but principles stay with us forever.

May’s government has suffered a string of resignations linked to difficult negotiations with the European Union about the terms of Britain’s split from the bloc in March.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight
    57,202  79
    2
    		South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade
    53,615  24
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    45,657  69
    Fora
    1
    		Four Star Pizza is eyeing a move into Britain as it hits saturation point in Ireland
    279  0
    2
    		Ryanair insists its new baggage rules won't be a cash cow, but analysts see a €50m windfall
    221  0
    3
    		‘Our first big project was shelved - I thought we were screwed; we had no money coming in’
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers
    46,069  33
    2
    		'It's very strange how the international management team overlook this league'
    29,736  43
    3
    		7 Dublin stars feature on 2018 All-Star football team
    26,503  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Nicole Kidman's weird little fashion rule could be having a negative impact on her daughters
    8,131  3
    2
    		The 13 greatest Irish Halloween costumes of 2018
    4,637  0
    3
    		Alesha Dixon has come for 4FM's Niall Boylan after his appearance on Good Morning Britain
    4,239  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    GARDAí
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    Work begins to reopen ground floors of schools shut over over structural defects

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie