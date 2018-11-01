UK's Sports Minister steps down in row over slot machines

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May’s government lost its sport minister today in a row over slot machine stakes.

Sport and Civil Society Minister Tracey Crouch submitted her resignation after the government’s draft budget delayed a planned reduction in the maximum size of an electronic gambling machine bet from £100 to £2 (€2.30).

The government is rolling the measure out in October instead of April — the date backed by Crouch — to give the treasury time to come up with a new gaming tax that could compensate for the lost budget revenues.

“It is with great sadness I have resigned from one of the best jobs in Government,” Crouch tweeted.

Politicians come and go but principles stay with us forever.

May’s government has suffered a string of resignations linked to difficult negotiations with the European Union about the terms of Britain’s split from the bloc in March.

