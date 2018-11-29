Man (80) dies after his tractor struck a ditch in Leitrim

GARDAÍ IN LEITRIM are investigating the circumstances of a single vehicle collision in which an 80-year-old man was critically injured.

The man’s tractor struck a ditch as he drove out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun at around 1pm this afternoon.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene but the driver of the tractor was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will attend the scene, which has been preserved, tomorrow.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Sligo where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone with information has been asked to Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071-9820620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.