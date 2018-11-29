This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (80) dies after his tractor struck a ditch in Leitrim

The incident occurred at around 1pm this afternoon.

By Adam Daly Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 11:16 PM
41 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4368290
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN LEITRIM are investigating the circumstances of a single vehicle collision in which an 80-year-old man was critically injured. 

The man’s tractor struck a ditch as he drove out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun at around 1pm this afternoon. 

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene but the driver of the tractor was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will attend the scene, which has been preserved, tomorrow. 

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Sligo where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone with information has been asked to Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071-9820620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

