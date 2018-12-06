Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Belly of the Whale

What we know

Pat Shortt stars in this Irish film directed by Morgan Bushe. It’s set in a caravan park in Donegal, and centres around a young teen who is befriended by a local weirdo.

What the critics say

“With veteran actors Michael Smiley and Pat Shortt working overtime to prop up young Scottish actor Lewis MacDougall (Pan, A Monster Calls), Belly is a flawed work, albeit one of promise.” – Screen Daily

“Even the comedy in The Belly of the Whale is at the grimmer end of the cinematic spectrum. Maybe we’re going for the Coens at their less perky.” – Irish Times

What’s it rated?

IMDB: 8.0/10

RottenTomatoes: None yet

The Old Man and The Gun

What we know

Sissy Spacek stars alongside Robert Redford in Redford’s final film role. It’s based on the true story of career criminal Forrest Tucker and looks like great craic indeed.

What the critics say

“Redford’s swansong film, in which he plays an audacious real-life bank robber, makes light of the heists but offers a sad, sweet farewell performance.” – The Guardian

“ Its low-key intimacy and painstaking observations keep its feet firmly on the ground even as the story—magnified by the conjoined outsized personalities of the protagonist and the actor—rises to the ballad-like heartiness of legend.” – The New Yorker

What’s it rated?

Sorry to Bother You

What we know

Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson star in Boots Riley’s debut – set in an alternative vision of Oakland, a black telemarketer discovers the key to professional success.

What the critics say

“Plainly put, Sorry To Bother You is a bold, bonkers rejoinder to the corner capitalism is increasingly hemming individuality into that ploughs its own highly unique furrow.” – Den of Geek

“In this brilliant satire, people gather around their TVs every night to watch a show called I Got the Sh*t Kicked Out of Me and embrace a new lifestyle called WorryFree, which is very clearly corporate slavery advertised as something good for you.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

