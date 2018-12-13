This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 8:30 PM
23 minutes ago 1,583 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4394379

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

Set in an alternate reality, Miles Morales gets turned into Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Origin stories abound in this animated flick.

What the critics say

  • “So kudos, then, to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, for boldly ignoring any potential audience fatigue by doubling down — or rather, quintupling down — by telling not one Spider-Man origin story, but five.” – Empire
  • “While on paper it might seem like a shameless cash grab, this latest take on the webslinger is a thrilling, witty and surprisingly necessary chapter in the franchise.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Aquaman

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Another origin story here – Jason Momoa stars as the titular Aquaman, as we learn about how he got his powers.

What the critics say

  • “The one really good moment in the film comes in Aquaman’s lonely teen years, when he is bullied by a couple of older kids while on a school trip to the aquarium and an enraged shark smashes up against the glass, in an attempt to protect him.” – The Guardian
  • “Ranging from resolutely po-faced to downright silly and everything in between, Aquaman’s first standalone outing is an outrageous, gaudy, dizzyingly over-the-top superhero epic which takes no prisoners.” - RTÉ

What’s it rated?

The House That Jack Built

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

What we know

Scaredy cats look away now. This Lars Von Trier film is about a serial killer played by Matt Dillon. Not for the faint-hearted.

What the critics say

  • “Equating murder with artistic creation (a very old parallel), it finds the writer-director in an especially self-reflective mood, using the crimes of a homicidal proxy to examine his own work, as well as the criticisms often lobbed at it, including the persistent charges of misogyny.” – AV Club
  • “There’s also a surprising amount of humor to be found in Dillon’s Jack, an OCD-ridden serial killer on a voyage to hell.” – Film School Rejects

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's going to be a wet and windy weekend with 'horrible' conditions expected
    72,641  36
    2
    		'Kicking the can down the road': Theresa May wins confidence vote from Tory MPs
    67,239  80
    3
    		'State-of-the-art' Russian robot unveiled as man in robot costume
    33,068  27
    Fora
    1
    		VR Education turns its gaze to the US and Asia after sealing its Nokia deal
    104  0
    2
    		Dublin's Andrson wants to make it easier for music bigwigs to find fresh talent
    59  0
    3
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    54  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    47,231  51
    2
    		Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    31,072  45
    3
    		Thomas Müller shown straight red for awful challenge in 6-goal Ajax-Bayern thriller
    21,687  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Curious as to how much money influencers make? These women broke it down for their followers
    7,315  0
    2
    		It looks like Niall Horan's single again after being spotted on the celeb version of Tinder... it's The Dredge
    6,494  0
    3
    		If manspreading annoys you, then you're a hypocrite who 'demonises perfectly natural behaviour'... apparently
    3,154  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    Boy (8) awarded €25,000 after falling and lacerating face outside Howth hotel
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Have you seen Ryan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 17-year-old
    Dublin community 'shocked' after money stolen from church collectors at knifepoint
    DUBLIN
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on €40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    FRANCE
    Search for Christmas market gunman ongoing after 'intense but ultimately fruitless' operation
    Search for Christmas market gunman ongoing after 'intense but ultimately fruitless' operation
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie