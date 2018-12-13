Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

What we know

Set in an alternate reality, Miles Morales gets turned into Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Origin stories abound in this animated flick.

What the critics say

“So kudos, then, to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, for boldly ignoring any potential audience fatigue by doubling down — or rather, quintupling down — by telling not one Spider-Man origin story, but five.” – Empire

“While on paper it might seem like a shameless cash grab, this latest take on the webslinger is a thrilling, witty and surprisingly necessary chapter in the franchise.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Aquaman

What we know

Another origin story here – Jason Momoa stars as the titular Aquaman, as we learn about how he got his powers.

What the critics say

“The one really good moment in the film comes in Aquaman’s lonely teen years, when he is bullied by a couple of older kids while on a school trip to the aquarium and an enraged shark smashes up against the glass, in an attempt to protect him.” – The Guardian

“Ranging from resolutely po-faced to downright silly and everything in between, Aquaman’s first standalone outing is an outrageous, gaudy, dizzyingly over-the-top superhero epic which takes no prisoners.” - RTÉ

What’s it rated?

The House That Jack Built

What we know

Scaredy cats look away now. This Lars Von Trier film is about a serial killer played by Matt Dillon. Not for the faint-hearted.

What the critics say

“Equating murder with artistic creation (a very old parallel), it finds the writer-director in an especially self-reflective mood, using the crimes of a homicidal proxy to examine his own work, as well as the criticisms often lobbed at it, including the persistent charges of misogyny.” – AV Club

“There’s also a surprising amount of humor to be found in Dillon’s Jack, an OCD-ridden serial killer on a voyage to hell.” – Film School Rejects

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

