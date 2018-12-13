Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?
We take a look.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider VerseSource: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
What we know
Set in an alternate reality, Miles Morales gets turned into Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Origin stories abound in this animated flick.
What the critics say
- “So kudos, then, to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, for boldly ignoring any potential audience fatigue by doubling down — or rather, quintupling down — by telling not one Spider-Man origin story, but five.” – Empire
- “While on paper it might seem like a shameless cash grab, this latest take on the webslinger is a thrilling, witty and surprisingly necessary chapter in the franchise.” – The Guardian
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 8.9/10
- IMDB: 8.6/10
AquamanSource: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
What we know
Another origin story here – Jason Momoa stars as the titular Aquaman, as we learn about how he got his powers.
What the critics say
- “The one really good moment in the film comes in Aquaman’s lonely teen years, when he is bullied by a couple of older kids while on a school trip to the aquarium and an enraged shark smashes up against the glass, in an attempt to protect him.” – The Guardian
- “Ranging from resolutely po-faced to downright silly and everything in between, Aquaman’s first standalone outing is an outrageous, gaudy, dizzyingly over-the-top superhero epic which takes no prisoners.” - RTÉ
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 6.3/10
- IMDB: 8.2/10
The House That Jack BuiltSource: ONE Media/YouTube
What we know
Scaredy cats look away now. This Lars Von Trier film is about a serial killer played by Matt Dillon. Not for the faint-hearted.
What the critics say
- “Equating murder with artistic creation (a very old parallel), it finds the writer-director in an especially self-reflective mood, using the crimes of a homicidal proxy to examine his own work, as well as the criticisms often lobbed at it, including the persistent charges of misogyny.” – AV Club
- “There’s also a surprising amount of humor to be found in Dillon’s Jack, an OCD-ridden serial killer on a voyage to hell.” – Film School Rejects
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 6.2/10
- IMDB: 7.4/10
