Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Robin Hood

What we know

Been missing a Robin Hood film? Felt a pang since Prince of Thieves was released? Well, here’s a Robin Hood film with new Hollywood star on the block Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx for your delectation.

What the critics say

“Similarly to Guy Richie’s frenetic, frequently confusing re-imagining of the King Arthur legend, Robin Hood manages to be both action-packed and mind-numbingly boring. Quite the feat.” – RTÉ

"Taron Egerton is our new Robin, and I'm sorry but he doesn't fit my idea of this guy, all decked out in a hoody and even resorting at one point to wearing a mask to do his dirty good deeds, coming off more like Zorro than anyone else." – Deadline

What’s it rated?

Assassination Nation

What we know

Sam Levinson directs this satirical thriller that takes on patriarchy, misogyny and digital privacy. It’s set in the town of Salem (yes, where the witch trials took place) and sees a hacker accessing everyone in the town’s digital files and search histories and post them online. You can imagine how this goes down…

What the critics say

“Levinson cheekily begins his movie with an onscreen “trigger warning” list of everything that could outrage your whiny liberal-snowflake sensibilities, including violence, homophobia, torture and the male gaze – in each case with a glimpse of the horror still to come.” – The Guardian

“It is difficult to watch, but feels true to the spirit of the cultural climate, in which women are routinely shamed and silenced for outspokenness, or simply existing.” – The New York Times

What’s it rated?

The Camino Voyage

What we know

Glen Hansard and Danny Sheehy are among the group who decide to row a currach to the holy site of Santiago de Compostela in Spain. This documentary explores what happens along the way.

What the critics say?

“The Camino Voyage is a heartwarming documentary that should not be missed.” - RTÉ

“The documentary style is unassuming and non-intrusive, juxtaposing talking-head interviews with the crew on the Naomhóg (and their families) with casual observational shots of them rowing, resting, and meeting the locals at each new location.” – Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: 9.3/10

Which one would you go see first?

