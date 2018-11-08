Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Widows

What we know

12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen returns after a five years absence with Widows, penned by McQueen and Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn. The film sees four widows attempt a heist to pay back a crime boss following the deaths of their criminal husbands.

What the critics say

“The strongest aspect of “Widows” is the way the movie gets us — and keeps us — rooting for its desperate-living heroines. They’re way past the point of just wanting to have fun (the subtext of almost every heist movie); they’re less concerned with comeuppance than sheer survival.” - Variety

“All four leads, in their own way, dazzle, surprise and challenge us. If we had to pick a standout, it would be the central performance from Viola Davis, who expertly juggles intense vulnerability with an indomitable toughness.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Overlord

What we know

American paratroopers find themselves behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day, fighting against supernatural forces that are part of Nazi experiments.

What the critics say

“There is something deeply crass about this facetious nonsense, and everyone involved in this film might want to reflect that Nazi medical experimentation during the second world war did in fact happen, under circumstances other than these. It was a very real thing, not just a death-metal horror movie gag. Overlord leaves a very nasty taste in the mouth.” – The Guardian

“As producer J.J. Abrams’ first foray into all-out horror, Overlord’s got guts. You’ll just wish it had more.” - Empire

What’s it rated?

Rotten Tomatoes: 6.4/10

IMDb: 6.8/10

The Grinch

What we know

The Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for Whoville (again) but this time Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the green grump.

What the critics say

“The straightforward moral of the 30-page children’s book and one of Dr Seuss’ most memorable characters get a little handcuffed by this update.” - IGN

“For anyone who grew up with How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Grinch won’t replace it, yet it’s nimble and affectionate in a way that can hook today’s children, and more than a few adults, by conjuring a feeling that comes close enough.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Rotten Tomatoes: 6.3/10

IMDb: None yet

Which one would you go see first?

