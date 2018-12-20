This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 8:30 PM
42 minutes ago 2,762 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4406694

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Mary Poppins Returns 

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

What we know

For the generation who loved Mary Poppins, here’s a sequel to show to your kids. This sees Emily Blunt playing Poppins herself, who comes back to visit the Banks children when they run into money problems. Lin Manuel Miranda sprinkles some cockney magic. 

What the critics say

  • “Emily Blunt, so often the best thing in everything she touches, is a wonder in this role. She has a sly, confident charm, just right for a character who exists only to improve the lives of others and then move along.” – NPR
  • “Bathed in nostalgia, Mary Poppins Returns is being framed as a homage, and there’s clearly some love here. Mostly, it is a modest update, one that has brushed off the story, making it louder, harsher, more aggressively smiley.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Holmes and Watson

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

Will Ferrell and John C Reilly star in this humorous look at Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson as they go about solving mysteries.

What the critics say

No reviews yet.

What’s it rated?

Bumblebee

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena star in this Transformers origin story about a girl who discovers a VW Beatle in her uncle’s junkyard – only to discover it’s a robots in disguise.

What the critics say

  • “In a series that has continually rewritten its own history to insert Autobots in Arthurian legend and elsewhere across time, Bumblebee is a breath of fresh air as it focuses more on its core characters than on bigger and badder Transformers or attempting to expand the universe in inorganic ways.” – Screen Rant
  • Bumblebee is basically E.T. meets The Iron Giant, and you could do far worse when it comes to influences. The movie isn’t competing with those classics as much as it’s competing with the other Transformers movies, and it proceeds to crush all of them.” – Collider 

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

