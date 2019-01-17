This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
46 minutes ago 3,919 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4441127

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Beautiful Boy

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Based on the memoirs by David (the dad) and Nic (the son, or beautiful boy) Sheff, this is about a teenager who develops a drug addiction. With Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carrell as the dad and son, and Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan as the stepmum and mum, we have a stellar cast here. The result is moving and truthful.

What critics say

  • “When David puts his skills as a veteran journalist to work in trying to understand the draw and the damage of this drug, it lifts “Beautiful Boy” from its moody morass and gives it some much-needed momentum.” – RogerEbert.com
  • “It’s a compelling movie whether or not it happens to speak to you personally, yet you can bet that a lot of people who have stood by and watched members of their families succumb to drug addiction are going to want to see it.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Mary Queen of Scots

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Saoirse Ronan stars as the Queen of Scots and Margot Robbie as her cousin Queen Elizabeth, in this depiction of the women’s at times fractious relationship. The only period film you’ll see this year featuring an actual period.

What critics say

  • “History has generally treated Mary as a villain, and “Mary Queen of Scots” seeks both to revise this judgment and to examine its sources in misogyny, nationalism and bigotry.” – New York Times
  • “ It’s hardly revolutionary or particularly revisionist but there’s enough here to make it feel like a worthy endeavour nonetheless.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Glass

Source: FilmSelect Trailer/YouTube

 What we know

The stars of M Night Shyamalan’s films Unbreakable and Split gather for this sequel, which sees the ‘superheroes’ and villains in an asylum. 

What critics say

  • “By the final act, characters aren’t so much as saying dialogue anymore as they are reading off a freshman essay on comic book culture with the grace of that paper clip guy from Microsoft Windows.” – Consequence of Sound
  • “I’m pretty sure Shyamalan regards his decades-in-the-making thriller, Glass, as the same sort of world-transformative work — an exhortation to incipient superheroes who walk among us to believe in their own powers. I only wish Shyamalan’s storytelling was as lively as his pathology.” – Vulture

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
