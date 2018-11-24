Major disruption to Heuston train services following tragic incident

File photo of trains at Heuston Station. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THERE HAVE BEEN major disruption to train services to and from Heuston Station in Dublin.

Several intercity trains were cancelled, with bus transfers in operation, and a number of other services have been severely delayed or disrupted following a tragic incident.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred between Sallins and Newbridge in Co Kildare.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said continuing delays are expected to affect services throughout the early afternoon and possibly longer as trains “will be out of position due to ongoing disruption”.

