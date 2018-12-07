This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late night trains return for the festive season from today

Late night trains will return for the next three Fridays and Saturdays in December (including today and tomorrow).

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 7 Dec 2018, 6:05 AM
51 minutes ago 1,607 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4380115
A Dart in Lansdowne Road station.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A Dart in Lansdowne Road station.
A Dart in Lansdowne Road station.
Image: RollingNews.ie

LATE NIGHT TRAINS and commuter services are back for the weekends in the run-up to Christmas and after Dublin’s New Year celebrations.

The additional services from Irish Rail began today at 12.30am this morning, and will continue tonight. Late night services will have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety.

Here are the times from Fridays and Saturdays 7 and 8; 14 and 15; 21 and 22 December.

  • 12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 12.40am and 1.40am from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 12.20am and 1.55am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 11.50pm and 1.50am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare.

And on New Year’s Eve, Monday 31 December, there are later offerings:

  • 1.30am and 2:30am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 1.30am and 2:30am from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 1.40am and 2:40am from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 1.20amand 2:55am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 12.50am and 2:50am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare.

To search the late night services on our journey planner, please use the following date for services operating after midnight (for example, search Tuesday 1 January for services after midnight on the night of Monday 31 December).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub
    55,274  19
    2
    		Convict from 'respectable family' who beat man with rock in south Dublin park is jailed for five years
    43,764  38
    3
    		China reacts furiously after Huawei executive arrested in Canada
    39,819  41
    Fora
    1
    		Just Eat fighter Flipdish has raised €4.8 million for its big European push
    196  0
    2
    		Galway's Loci Orthopaedics wants to spare people from crippling thumb complaints
    130  0
    3
    		DCU is in the running to house a European Space Agency lab for 5G tech
    14  0
    The42
    1
    		'A difene and a couple of co-codamol': O'Driscoll opens up on painkiller use in rugby
    39,577  82
    2
    		Cause of Leicester City helicopter crash revealed by investigators as accident report is published
    35,967  15
    3
    		'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    31,431  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sophie Turner branded The Cut's article on Priyanka Chopra 'totally disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    8,485  2
    2
    		Natalie Portman's confusion over Jessica Simpson's virginity resulted in an insightful social media exchange
    7,059  0
    3
    		The Travis Scott cheating prank proves that people believe what they want to when it comes to celebs
    6,048  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Employee seen taking breaks on CCTV used in 'Isis' graffiti investigation had rights breached, court told
    Graham Dwyer wins legal action over accessing of his mobile phone data
    HSE
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    'I'm too young to die': Women with cervical cancer call for equal access to drug pembrolizumab
    11 patients had their cancer diagnosis delayed and four have since died, Kerry review shows
    HEALTH
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    Simon Harris: 'This is the beginning of a new era for women’s health'
    What is the psychological impact of Christmas?
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize â¬85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (66) missing since last month
    Gardaí seize €50,000 worth of stolen machinery in Longford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie