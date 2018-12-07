Late night trains return for the festive season from today

LATE NIGHT TRAINS and commuter services are back for the weekends in the run-up to Christmas and after Dublin’s New Year celebrations.

The additional services from Irish Rail began today at 12.30am this morning, and will continue tonight. Late night services will have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety.

Here are the times from Fridays and Saturdays 7 and 8; 14 and 15; 21 and 22 December.

12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Howth

12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

12.40am and 1.40am from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

12.20am and 1.55am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

11.50pm and 1.50am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare.

And on New Year’s Eve, Monday 31 December, there are later offerings:

1.30am and 2:30am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Howth

1.30am and 2:30am from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

1.40am and 2:40am from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

1.20amand 2:55am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

12.50am and 2:50am from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare.

To search the late night services on our journey planner, please use the following date for services operating after midnight (for example, search Tuesday 1 January for services after midnight on the night of Monday 31 December).