Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace

SANTA’S SLEIGH HAS been given permission to enter Irish airspace from 5pm this evening.

In a statement this afternoon, Transport Minister Shane Ross said that Santa, Mrs Claus, associated reindeer and his sleigh have been granted permission to enter Irish air space from 5pm this evening.

Speaking from Leinster House today, Ross said: “My aviation chiefs have been in touch with Santa and assured him that there will be no obstacle to his entering Irish airspace as soon as it gets dark this Christmas Eve.

“Santa’s sleigh has been checked for air worthiness and is fully approved for round-the-world travel. All permits and insurance credentials are in order.

“This year I have been informed that Mrs Claus will be accompanying Santa in her role as chief navigator. She has advised that milk, cookies and carrots are the best items for children to leave out before they go to bed.”

In a tradition begun last year, Santa now insists on being breathalysed before setting on his travels, telling the Minister; “I have to set a good example to everyone and myself and Mrs Claus are very happy to keep our Christmas drink until we’re safely home in front of the fire on Christmas morning.”