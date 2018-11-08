This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NUJ calls on Simon Coveney to raise journalists’ arrests with British government

The journalists were arrested over the suspected theft of documents used in a documentary re-examining the 1994 murders.

By Christina Finn Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 6:31 PM
48 minutes ago 2,844 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330441
Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey
Image: Liam McBurney
Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey
Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey
Image: Liam McBurney

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has been urged to raise the issues surrounding the arrest of two journalists in Northern Ireland with the British government.

In September, Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, two journalists involved in a documentary about the murders of six men in a Loughinisland bar in 1994 were arrested but released on bail over the alleged theft of confidential documents relating to the Loughinisland massacre.

Detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), executed search warrants at three properties in the Belfast area.

The day six men in a Loughinisland bar were murdered, members of the loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) entered the Heights Bar and started shooting as football fans watched the Republic of Ireland team play in the 1994 Fifa World Cup. Six men were killed and five others were injured.

The police inquiry centres on the suspected theft of sensitive material held by the office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland (PONI) which was used in the No Stone Unturned documentary re-examining the 1994 murders.

NUJ 

The National Union of Journalists has also condemned the action by police. Seamus Dooley, acting general secretary of the union in the UK and Ireland said the documentary had “raised serious questions about the police investigation into Loughinisland”.

It’s reported today that the legality of arresting the two journalists is to be challenged in court after it emerged a crime was not reported to police.

Dooley has written to the Tánaiste today formally requesting that he raise this case Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley “as a matter of urgency”.

In the letter, he writes:

This is a matter of the utmost seriousness and today’s revelations cannot be ignored.

Drawing his attention to recent developments in the case, Dooley states that Barry and Trevor were released on bail on Friday 31 August and are due to return to Musgrave Street police station, Belfast, at the end of this month but have not been charged
with any offences.

Dooley states that following the men’s arrest Durham Constabulary said:

“Officials from Police Ombudsman of NI reported the theft to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) who in turn asked Durham Constabulary to conduct an independent investigation.”

However, he points out that journalist Susan McKay investigated the circumstances surrounding the arrests and in her report in today’s Irish Times she quotes a spokesman for Dr Michael Morgan as saying: “We did not make a complaint of theft”.

“The unequivocal statement from Dr Michael Maguire’s office that they did not make a
complaint of theft undermines the actions of Durham police and the PSNI,” states Dooley, and calls for the threat of prosecution to be lifted, and a full explanation given to Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney.

The letter adds: 

The context of this statement is important: two journalists were arrested, and the offices of a film production company raided on the basis of a warrant which the NUJ believes was granted in entirely unacceptable circumstances.
Two of our members were humiliated by very public arrests amid a blaze of publicity, even though they were at all times available for questioning. The PSNI could simply have sought an appointment at a local police station…
If there was no complaint, why were these journalists arrested?

The NUJ Secretary adds:

The treatment of our members and the illegal arrests of foot of a non-existent complaint is a clearly breach of the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, which is predicated on respect for human rights. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    81,583  135
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A doctor in Galway on €59,500 saving for her own home
    46,793  52
    3
    		US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request
    44,830  56
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    496  0
    2
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    278  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    43,607  67
    2
    		How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    29,601  14
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    25,789  119
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    5,406  1
    2
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    3,712  8
    3
    		Poll: Do you love or loathe leaving and receiving voice messages?
    2,743  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    California bar shooter identified as 28-year-old US Marine veteran
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    IRELAND
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    Henshaw happy to cover fullback but focused on perfecting centre play

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie