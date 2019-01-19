'One of the good guys': Tributes paid to Windsor Davies star of 'It Ain't Half Hot Mum'

We're very sad that Windsor Davies has died: https://t.co/iBZtR2ooAT Here is Whispering Grass, the number one hit he and his It Ain't Half Hot Mum co-star Don Estelle had in 1975. pic.twitter.com/9QzVpJV6D9 — British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) January 19, 2019 Source: British Comedy Guide /Twitter

ACTOR WINDSOR DAVIES, star of ‘It Aint Half Hot Mum’, has died aged 88.

Davies was best known for his role as Battery Sergeant Major ‘Shut Up’ Williams in the BBC comedy series.

Davies’ daughter Jane, one of his five children, confirmed today that her father had passed away on Thursday.

Jane told the BBC that Davies and her mother, who died in September, left a family “who will all remember them with love, laughter and gratitude”.

Before his death, Davies had retired to France with his wife Elund. The couple had been married for 62 years.

Former co-star Melyvn Hayes paid tribute to Davies, telling BBC news he was a “lovely, lovely man.”

“He was one of the good guys, I mean I considered him my best friend, even though we hadn’t been in communication for many years. To work with him was a pleasure, a sheer delight.”

Obituary: https://t.co/yOJlVJ16B0

Allo Allo actress Vicki Michelle shared a picture of herself and Davies calling him “a genuinely generous man”.

“Such fond memories of working with him. Had a huge presence and a huge heart. Will be missed by all who knew him,” Michelle tweeted.

While the star of Blackadder, Tony Robinson, paid tribute to Davies’ music career, referencing a single he recorded with his It Ain’t Half Hot Mum co-star Don Estelle, which became one of the best-selling duets of all time in the UK charts.

So so sad to hear about Windsor Davies one of my favourite people. A Genuinely lovely generous man. Such fond memories of working with him. Had a huge presence and a huge heart. Will be missed by all who knew him #ItAintHalfHotMum #NevertheTwain #DrintheHouse

"Whispering grass don't tell them who kissed there long ago. Why tell them all your secrets, the trees don't have to know."Whispering Grass. UK No1 with Don Estelle 1975. RIP Windsor Davies # #itainthalfhotmum #windsordavies