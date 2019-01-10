Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN is planning to open up its campus with a series of new pedestrian entrances.

The plans, outlined in the Irish Times today, aim to make the university’s campus more accessible.

Professor Veronica Campbell, Trinity’s bursar, told the newspaper: “I’ve spoken to people who’ve lived and worked in the capital their whole lives. Often, their first time in Trinity may not occur until they are in their 40s or 50s … We want our university to be a place that people walk around.”

About two million people visit the campus, which houses the Book of Kells, every year.

We want to know: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

