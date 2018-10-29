This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro elected president of Brazil

Bolsonaro (63) has pledged to govern “following the Bible and the constitution”.

By AFP Monday 29 Oct 2018, 8:25 AM
25 minutes ago 1,450 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4311164
Jair Bolsanoro
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Jair Bolsanoro
Jair Bolsanoro
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FORMER ARMY CAPTAIN Jair Bolsonaro has been elected president of Brazil, promising a fundamental change in direction for the giant Latin American country, the latest to take a turn to the far-right.

Despite repulsing many with his open support of the torture used by Brazil’s former military regime, as well as remarks deemed misogynist, racist and homophobic, Bolsonaro managed to tap voters’ deep anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise.

Official results gave the controversial president-elect 55.13% of the vote in the run-off election, to 44.87 % for leftist opponent Fernando Haddad, with 99.99% of the ballots counted.

Bolsonaro (63) will take office on 1 January.

“We will change Brazil’s destiny together,” he said in his victory speech – broadcast live from his home on Facebook, the platform he has used to campaign since an attacker stabbed him in the stomach at a rally on 6 September.

Sitting next to his wife and wearing a dark blazer, the longtime congressman delivered his speech in a stern voice.

He pledged to govern “following the Bible and the constitution”. 

We cannot continue flirting with socialism, communism, populism and the extremism of the left.

Bolsanoro promised to defend “the constitution, democracy and freedom,” fending off opponents’ warnings he would try to veer toward authoritarianism after openly expressing his admiration for Brazil’s brutal military dictatorship (1964-1985).

Thousands of supporters flooded the streets outside his home in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, waving Brazilian flags and lighting up the sky with fireworks.

“All these people here are outraged, upset about corruption and crime, and we are with Bolsonaro. The people have spoken. For the first time I feel represented,” said Andre Luiz Lobo (38) a businessman who – not incidentally, given the accusations of racism against his candidate – is black.

The White House said US President Donald Trump had called Bolsonaro to congratulate him.

“Both expressed a strong commitment to work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil, and as regional leaders, of the Americas,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Dubbed the “Tropical Trump” by some, Bolsonaro publicly admires the American leader.

‘Vow to fight’

Bolsonaro’s opponent Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor, said he would fight to “defend the freedoms of those 45 million people” who voted for him, after Bolsonaro vowed late in the campaign to “cleanse” Brazil of leftist “reds.”

Aides said Haddad (55) had not called Bolsonaro to congratulate him.

“Fascists!” shouted tearful supporters at the headquarters of Haddad’s Workers’ Party in Sao Paulo.

“I’m surprised Brazilians would vote for hate, for guns,” said Flavia Castelhanos (31) after wiping away her tears, wearing a pin that said “Not him” – opponents’ rallying cry against Bolsonaro.

Political analysts and activists reacted in grim tones to Bolsanoro’s election win. 

“This is a dark day for Brazil. Brazilian democracy is now in complete crisis,” said Mark Weisbrot of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington.

The environmental group Amazon Watch warned that victory for Bolsonaro - who has vowed not to let conservation programmes interfere with agro-industry – “spells disaster for the Brazilian Amazon”.

‘Rejection vote’

Bolsonaro has offended many in Brazil and beyond with his vitriolic rhetoric.

He once told a lawmaker he opposed that she “wasn’t worth raping”; he has said he would rather see his sons die than come out as gay; and he commented after visiting one black community that they “do nothing – they’re so useless I doubt they can procreate”.

But an even larger portion of voters rejected Haddad and the tarnished legacy of the Workers’ Party, which had won the past four presidential elections.

The polls came on the heels of Brazil’s worst-ever recession, a staggering multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal and a year of record-setting violent crime.

Haddad stood as a surrogate for the popular – but imprisoned – ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who led Brazil through the boom years of 2003 to 2010, before both the country and his left-wing political project went bust.

The highly divisive Lula, who stands accused of masterminding the massive pilfering of state oil company Petrobras, was barred from running because he is serving a 12-year sentence for bribery.

Center-right President Michel Temer, who is set to leave office as the most unpopular leader in Brazil’s modern democracy, congratulated Bolsonaro and said the transition process would start today. 

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leicester helicopter crash: Police appeal for public's 'patience' as investigation continues
    83,956  22
    2
    		'We're okay thanks': Fianna Fáil TDs pour cold water on Casey's plan to join party
    53,645  140
    3
    		Spoiled ballot papers in the Presidential vote ranged from the political to the bizarre
    41,584  57
    Fora
    1
    		Here's a lesson in making staff redundant without causing extra stress at a tough time
    330  0
    2
    		The world of food is a 'lonely old road' - but this investor knows that 'people gotta eat'
    163  0
    3
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm a mum of two small girls and work full time. Running is my hobby and I'm on a podium with two Ethiopian girls'
    42,704  19
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    32,820  29
    3
    		Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    24,405  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 offerings on Netflix if you plan to scare yourself senseless this weekend
    4,967  0
    2
    		Words of wisdom: How these 5 high-profile women deal with moments of jealousy
    3,686  1
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Charlene Flanagan
    2,881  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    Even the President's pets got dragged into the campaign - but an expert reckons they're an ideal dog for the Ãras
    Even the President's pets got dragged into the campaign - but an expert reckons they're an ideal dog for the Áras
    This has been the lowest turnout in Irish presidential election history
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie