This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No Cave!': It's wall or bust for a defiant Trump as shutdown enters 33rd day

Democrat Nancy Pelosi accused the president of “holding Americans hostage” over his wall demands.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 8:24 AM
23 minutes ago 2,436 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4454396

Trump Porn Star Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump had a message last night for Democrats hoping he’ll relent in the political arm wrestling that has seen funds blocked to parts of the government for a record 33 days: “No Cave!”

Trump’s defiant tweet again blamed congressional Democrats for the chaos, insisting he will not lift his shutdown on federal government funding unless they approve his $5.7 billion plan for more walls along the US-Mexican border.

“Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S.,” Trump tweeted.

“The Dems know this but want to play political games.”

Trump triggered a partial government shutdown on 22 December – refusing to sign off on funding everything from FBI salaries to the National Park Service – as a way of pressuring the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives to back the wall project.

But with Democrats refusing to give in and Trump sticking to his hardball tactics, political paralysis in Washington has morphed into growing day-to-day pain across the country as some 800,000 federal employees adjust to life without salaries.

Trump’s main opponent, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was adamant that the president is to blame. “#EndTheShutdown now,” she tweeted.

Pelosi, speaker of the Democrat-led House, argues that border security funding cannot even be discussed before the shutdown ends, accusing Trump of “holding Americans hostage”.

Senate to vote

The Senate is set to vote on two bills this week that would in theory break the deadlock, even if both have little chance of passing.

The first is on Trump’s compromise offer made on Saturday, when he told Democrats he would extend temporary protection to about a million immigrants currently risking deportation if he gets his wall funding.

Pelosi sent out a rejection before Trump had even officially laid out his proposal. The president also caught backlash from the right wing of his own party, which accused him of wanting to give amnesty to large numbers of people living in the country illegally.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that a vote on Trump’s plan would take place this week, saying the chance to end the shutdown is “staring us in the face.”

However, the bill looks doomed, with the senior Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, describing the Trump offer as “going nowhere fast.”

“President Trump and leader McConnell need to come to their senses,” he said.

The Senate was also expected to reject a second, Democrat-backed bill to restart funding for the government. Even if it did get through Congress, “the president won’t sign it,” a senior Senate Republican aide said.

Both votes are expected tomorrow.

Political fight, real consequences

Extending the existing border fences has been at the top of Trump’s domestic agenda since his 2016 campaign.

Democrats accuse his campaign against illegal immigration of ignoring more complex humanitarian issues on the border and stoking xenophobia.

But the disagreement over walls has expanded into a much broader test of political strength in divided Washington, with each side desperate to prevent the other from declaring victory.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of thousands of unpaid federal employees and many more contract workers are collateral victims, facing the start of a second month of going unpaid.

Full-time employees will get their back pay eventually, but in the meantime they still have to meet mortgage payments and other monthly costs. Contractors, however, won’t receive the lost payments.

“If you’re not going to pay our bills, then send us back to work. That’s all we’re asking,” said Yvette Hicks, 40, a contractor at the Smithsonian museum complex. “People are losing their houses, people are losing their cars and everything.”

“Right now, this shutdown is really destroying me and my family,” added the single mother of two. “I’m the mother and the father in my household, and my children depend on me.”

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police searching for plane with Cardiff City footballer onboard find 'a number of floating objects' in water
    94,444  28
    2
    		'Cross the Liffey in a jiffy': River ferry in Dublin's docklands returns after 35 years
    63,941  56
    3
    		Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast
    54,714  6
    Fora
    1
    		Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials
    692  0
    2
    		'A tipping point': A third of restaurants in tourism hotspots served fewer holidaymakers last year
    166  0
    3
    		After raising another €500k, Parkpnp plans a big push into the US for its latest product
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster Rugby issue lifetime ban to spectator who abused Simon Zebo
    48,392  164
    2
    		Don't expect Niall Quinn to be a white knight for the League of Ireland
    30,668  28
    3
    		'It's something we'll always have as a family. A dream come true'
    29,561  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Azealia Banks called Irish women 'ugly', so Irish people proceeded to spend the night proving her right
    25,818  10
    2
    		How do I ask my housemate to stop going to town on himself in the shared shower every day? It's Dear Fifi
    7,874  1
    3
    		Bebe Rexha said designers are refusing to dress her for the Grammys because she's 'too big' ...it's The Dredge
    6,370  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Man (37) jailed for three years for raping his wife
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    HIGH COURT
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    High Court orders extradition of man wanted in US to face manslaughter charges
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    GARDAí
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Death of man whose body was found in Cork city not being treated as suspicious
    Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie