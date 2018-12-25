Watch: Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at the age of seven is 'marginal'

A WHITE HOUSE Christmas Eve tradition sees the US President and their spouse answer calls from children calling to Norad – the agency that tracks the movements of Santa throughout the world.

Last night was no different as Donald and Melania Trump manned the phones and assured children that despite the government shutdown, Norad was still tracking Santa.

Reporters were let in to take photos and listen in to snippets of conversation, and one such snippet picked up this exchange between Trump and a seven-year-old caller.

It began innocuously enough: “Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?”

But Trump then asked: “Are you still a believer in Santa Claus? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?”

We’re not sure what the US President is referring to here.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross confirmed yesterday that Santa had been given the all-clear to fly into Irish airspace, and reports have come in from all over the country this morning of boys and girls who received presents wherever they happen to be.

This FactCheck showed how Santa receives all the letters from children in time for Christmas, while this separate FactCheck shows how he makes around the world in just one night.

TheJournal.ie has asked the North Pole for comment.