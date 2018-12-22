This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Christmas shutdown for the US government with Trump painted as the 'Grinch who stole the deal'

Around 800,000 federal employees may be forced to ditch work or work without pay ahead of Christmas.

By AFP Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 7:43 AM
52 minutes ago 4,335 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411484
Image: Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA/PA Images

THE US GOVERNMENT began a Christmas shutdown early today, after Congress adjourned without passing a federal spending bill or addressing President Donald Trump’s demand for money to build a border wall.

Operations for several key agencies ceased at 12:01 am today (5:01am Irish time), despite last-ditch talks that continued on Capitol Hill between White House officials and congressional leaders in both parties.

Trump has dug in on his demand for $5 billion (€4.39 billion) for construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Democrats are staunchly opposed, and the absence of an elusive deal means federal funds for dozens of agencies lapsed when the clock struck midnight on Friday.

The shutdown is the third this year and it remained unclear how long it would last. Trump expressed hope late last night that it “will not last long,” after earlier saying he was ready for just that.

The optics are bad, as 800,000 federal employees will be either furloughed or forced to work without pay in the run-up to the Christmas holiday.

But the prospect of a large portion of government workers going without paychecks was not enough to spur lawmakers or the president to action.

The House of Representatives adjourned just before 7:00 pm yesterday, with no moves taken to avert a shutdown, and the Senate closed up shop an hour later.

Both are due back in session at noon today.

About three-quarters of the government, including the military and the Department of Health and Human Services, is fully funded until the end of September 2019, leaving 25% unfunded as of Saturday.

Most NASA employees will be sent home, as will Commerce Department workers and many at the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Agriculture and State.

National parks will remain open, but most park staff will stay home.

While most critical security functions will be operational, the effects of the budget wrangling and uncertainty have cast an air of chaos over the capital, which is also reeling from the resignation announcement Thursday by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Wall Street ended its worst week in a decade with more bruising losses yesterday.

And the inability of Washington to accomplish one of its most basic tasks — keeping the government up and running — has caused deep embarrassment and anxiety.

‘Prepared’ for shutdown

“It’s up to the Democrats whether or not we have a shutdown tonight,” Trump said earlier yesterday, blaming political opponents for the crisis.

“I hope we don’t,” the president added, but “we’re totally prepared for a very long shutdown”.

Senators told reporters that congressional leaders from both parties were negotiating behind the scenes with White House officials including Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The power trio shuttled from one side of the Capitol to the other, seeking a breakthrough with Republicans and Democrats.

It did not come on yesterday.

Should they eventually strike a deal, it could swiftly clear Congress and reach the president’s desk, said Senate Republican Bob Corker.

“Now Republicans and Democrats both own the success or failure to fund government.”

One focus of discussion was the $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion) in border security funding that was a part of pending Senate legislation, number two Senate Republican John Cornyn told AFP.

But conservatives in the House would likely balk at that figure.

“There’s no agreement,” congressman Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus of ultra-conservatives, told reporters as he left a closed-door meeting on the Capitol’s Senate side.

“There’s a whole lot of numbers being thrown around,” but a maximum $1.6 billion for border security “is not acceptable”.

Cornyn suggested the art of the deal was less about grandstanding and more about a logical compromise to break the impasse.

“The House is at five (billion dollars for border security), the Democrats are at zero,” he said. “It doesn’t sound like that’s rocket science to come up with a figure.”

‘Hostage’

Trump reversed course Thursday and rejected a measure that had unanimously passed the Senate and was under House consideration.

It would have extended government funding until February 8, but contained no money for a border wall, a pet project Trump has fought for since his presidential campaign.

Democrats painted Trump as the Grinch who stole the year-end deal.

“This #shutdown is brought to you by @POTUS & @HouseGOP,” congresswoman Kathleen Rice tweeted. “Instead of passing the Senate’s funding bill, they decided to hold this country hostage.”

With lawmakers like Meadows and prominent conservative commentators demanding that the president stick to his campaign promises, Trump doubled down on his wall.

The House swiftly passed a bill that fulfilled the president’s demands. It included $5.7 billion in wall funding, and $7.8 billion in disaster relief.

But it stalled at the first hurdle in the Senate.

Trump was scheduled to fly to Florida Friday for his Christmas break, but he postponed the trip to help salvage a deal.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

