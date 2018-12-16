This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump has called his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen 'a rat'

Cohen was this week jailed for three years.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 4:39 PM
56 minutes ago 5,407 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4398814
Headlines in New York newspapers after Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Headlines in New York newspapers after Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday.
Headlines in New York newspapers after Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has called his former lawyer Michael Cohen “a rat”, four days after Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail.  

Cohen (52) pleaded guilty in August to evading $1.4 million in taxes related to his personal businesses.

He also he also admitted breaking campaign finance laws in arranging payments hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Prosecutors have alleged Trump was aware of the payments. Cohen implicated the president in court but it is a matter of legal dispute whether a president can be prosecuted. 

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump took aim at Cohen.

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started,” Trump tweeted. 

They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?

In another tweet, Trump attacked TV news channels and comedy show Saturday Night Live.

PastedImage-95142 Source: Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Separately today, Trump’s current lawyer Rudy Giuliani has categorically ruled out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani told Fox News Sunday that an interview would happen “over my dead body.”

The special counsel, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has continued to ask for an interview with the president.

Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel’s questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering any questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Giuliani also disparaged Cohen’s claims, calling him “a pathological liar.”

- With reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    157,178  60
    2
    		Status Orange: Storm Deirdre hits with 110 km/h winds and 'downpours of rain'
    83,012  43
    3
    		Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    50,308  189
    Fora
    1
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    952  0
    2
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,110  58
    2
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    48,787  41
    3
    		Sexton on song as Leinster hit their straps to blitz Bath at the Aviva
    32,737  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    4,662  1
    2
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    4,203  2
    3
    		Róisín Murphy chats about her new venture as a podcast host
    2,227  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    CHRISTMAS
    11 so-called âmenswearâ items that weâll be wearing this Christmas
    11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    Twelve PRACTICAL ways to help the homeless this Christmas and New Year
    Here's 6 Christmas-themed events on across the country this weekend
    BOXING
    'It was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people'
    'It was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people'
    'If the people want it, we can make it': Canelo fails to rule out GGG trilogy after Fielding victory
    No fairytale of New York for Fielding as Canelo destroys him in three rounds

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie