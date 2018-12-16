Donald Trump has called his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen 'a rat'

Headlines in New York newspapers after Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday.

Headlines in New York newspapers after Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has called his former lawyer Michael Cohen “a rat”, four days after Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail.

Cohen (52) pleaded guilty in August to evading $1.4 million in taxes related to his personal businesses.

He also he also admitted breaking campaign finance laws in arranging payments hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Prosecutors have alleged Trump was aware of the payments. Cohen implicated the president in court but it is a matter of legal dispute whether a president can be prosecuted.

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump took aim at Cohen.

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started,” Trump tweeted.

They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?

In another tweet, Trump attacked TV news channels and comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Source: Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Separately today, Trump’s current lawyer Rudy Giuliani has categorically ruled out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani told Fox News Sunday that an interview would happen “over my dead body.”

The special counsel, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has continued to ask for an interview with the president.

Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel’s questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering any questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Giuliani also disparaged Cohen’s claims, calling him “a pathological liar.”

- With reporting by Associated Press