Sarah Sanders: 'God wanted Donald Trump to be president'

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump was chosen by God to be president, according to his spokesperson Sarah Sanders.

Sanders made the claim in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders says a clip shared by the station.

Sanders goes on to say the Trump has “done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about”.

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life.

White House Press Secretary Sanders is a daughter of Mike Huckabee, an influential evangelical Christian minister who ran for president a number of times.