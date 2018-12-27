This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's pretty sad': Trump acknowledges security concerns over surprise trip to Iraq

The US President says his concerns were for the First Lady, not for himself.

By AFP Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 6,628 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4414812
Image: Andrew Harnik/PA
Image: Andrew Harnik/PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has acknowledged he had security concerns about visiting Iraq, saying it was “pretty sad” that he needed such secrecy to see US troops.

On a lightning trip to Iraq that came after mounting criticism that he had not already visited US forces abroad, Trump said he was concerned about making the journey “when I heard what you had to go through.”

“I had concerns about the institution of the presidency. Not for myself personally. I had concerns for the First Lady, I will tell you,” Trump, who made the trip along with his wife Melania, told reporters.

Source: Andrew Harnik/PA

Trump, who left unannounced from Washington in the dead of night in a darkened plane, said that a “couple” of trips had been previously set up but canceled as word got out.

“Pretty sad when you spend $7 trillion in the Middle East, and going in has to be under this massive cover with planes all over and all of the greatest equipment in the world, and you do everything to get in safely,” he said.

Source: White House

For “security reasons,” the White House was only able to invite Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to a meeting with Trump two hours before the scheduled time, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Abdel Mahdi was in another part of Iraq and could not attend, she said.

Trump’s trip came days after his sudden decision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, arguing that the Islamic State jihadist group had been defeated and that the United States was paying too much on foreign interventions.

- © AFP 2018.

