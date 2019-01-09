This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump claims migrant trafficking gangs have 'better vehicles than US police'

Trump said his proposed wall is the only way to stop illegal migrants “running through”.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:28 PM
54 minutes ago 3,486 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4431934
A border wall makes its way towards the ocean in Tijuana, Mexico
Image: Gregory Bull via PA
A border wall makes its way towards the ocean in Tijuana, Mexico
A border wall makes its way towards the ocean in Tijuana, Mexico
Image: Gregory Bull via PA

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has claimed that gangs transporting illegal migrants across the US-Mexico border have “ have bigger, stronger, and faster vehicles than police”.

Trump said his proposed wall is the only way to stop illegal migrants “running through” despite multiple migrant experts claiming that most people staying illegally in the US arrived by airplane and outstayed their holiday visas. 

The US president said  he will also hold talks with congressional leaders over his demand for the border wall, with his options running out for ending a prolonged partial government shutdown over the impasse.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “They have the best vehicles. They have bigger, stronger, and faster vehicles than our police have.

“We don’t have very strong barriers. They have unbelievable vehicles. They’re pretty good at that. They have areas they go to where it’s like a highway and if we don’t close them up then you’re kidding yourself. The wall is a necessity.

“If you don’t have the wall then a drone or other technology isn’t stopping 1,000 people from running through. Every democrat over the last 15 years have approved what we’re asking for. We have to think about the people of our country.” 

Trump gave a nine-minute prime-time address last night to make the case for his signature domestic policy idea, but made no concessions to opposition Democrats, who have rejected funding for the project.

The impasse has left 800,000 federal employees without pay, and the partial shutdown that started on 22 December is now approaching the longest on record.

“We MUST fix our Southern Border!” Trump tweeted this morning, ahead of planned meetings.

But there were few signs of a breakthrough.

“Neither side feel they can cave and not pay a terrible political price,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Fox News.

“Unfortunately, two things caught in the middle are securing our borders, and the men and women in federal government,” he added.

One possible solution is individually funding parts of the government that are currently without money — action that James Clyburn, a top House Democrat, said would get underway in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

But there was no indication the legislation would be brought to a vote in the Republican-held Senate, much less signed by the president.

In his Oval Office address, Trump, apparently hoping to claim the moral high ground, said he wanted to bridge the political divide in what could be the defining power struggle of his turbulent presidency.

“I have invited congressional leadership to the White House tomorrow to get this done. Hopefully, we can rise above partisan politics in order to support national security,” he said.

Despite the softer tone, Trump also spent much of the speech doubling down on his controversial message — popular among his right-wing base — that illegal immigration at the US-Mexican border puts American lives in danger.

“How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job? For those who refuse to compromise in the name of border security, I would ask to imagine if it was your child, your husband, or your wife whose life was so cruelly shattered and totally broken,” he said.

In an instant rebuttal, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the real problem was Trump’s “cruel and counter-productive policies” that have made the border ever more dangerous for vulnerable migrants, including young families.

Fact-checking teams at US media outlets quickly took issue with a number of Trump’s assertions — for instance, his vastly overstated claim that every day US agents at the border with Mexico “encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country.”

Visit to Mexico border

Also wrong were Trump’s assertions that 90% of the heroin entering the US crosses over from Mexico and that Mexico, indirectly, via a new trade agreement with the US and Canada, would end up paying for a wall, the Times said.  

Salaries for large numbers of employees were put on hold when Trump refused to sign government spending bills as a way of trying to strongarm the Democrats into funding his wall.

Pelosi, who is speaker of the House, accused Trump of “holding the American people hostage”.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, accused Trump of governing “by temper tantrum” and using government workers “for leverage.”

There had been speculation that Trump might give way in parts of his speech, for example lowering the sticker price for the wall, or offering Democrats flexibility on other areas of immigration policy.

He didn’t.

However, it was also significant that he did not announce a national emergency, on the theory he could then use military construction money to build the wall, circumventing the Congress.

Democrats and some Republicans warned that this would be seen as a dangerous escalation of the row and would be challenged in court.

Trump will follow up his speech with a rare trip to the Mexico border tomorrow, but showed little enthusiasm for either the Oval Office speech or the border trip during an off-the-record lunch with television anchors, The New York Times reported.

“It’s not going to change a damn thing, but I’m still doing it,” Trump said of the border visit, according to the Times.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    112,761  10
    2
    		Temperatures plunge to -23C in Greece as Athens experiences rare snowfall
    53,506  44
    3
    		Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    50,728  15
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus was told to pay thousands to workers 'in limbo' after a restructuring of its food unit
    1,938  0
    2
    		Enterprise Ireland has urged firms to adopt a 'no regrets' policy to Brexit
    152  0
    3
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    35,096  18
    2
    		'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    24,641  0
    3
    		'Earlsy and Conway working off the ball, that was really good, even Tadhg's line'
    21,882  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Lee Curtis is raging at the Fiji Water Girl from the Golden Globes... it's The Dredge
    86,602  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan robbed loads of rubbish from the Golden Globes to give out to members of Ellen's audience
    9,611  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think before-and-after weight loss pictures can be harmful?
    6,893  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    Gardaí seize cash and Viagra pills in raids targeting organised crime gang in border region
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    DUBLIN
    US preclearance at Dublin and Shannon to be beefed up ahead of the summer
    US preclearance at Dublin and Shannon to be beefed up ahead of the summer
    Have you seen the light? 5 Dublin lampposts you should really take a closer look at
    SocDems McNally and Gannon go head-to-head for party's European elections nod
    COURT
    Man appears in court over stabbing of woman in Co Kildare
    Man appears in court over stabbing of woman in Co Kildare
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    AUSTRALIA
    UN says Saudi woman is genuine refugee, asks Australia to resettle her
    UN says Saudi woman is genuine refugee, asks Australia to resettle her
    Police in Australia investigate delivery of suspicious packages to foreign embassies
    Two Irishmen charged with murder after man dies following attack in Sydney

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie