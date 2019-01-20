This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She's behaved so irrationally': Trump lashes out at Pelosi for rejecting proposed border wall deal

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi yesterday called Trump’s deal a “non-starter”.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 3:50 PM
49 minutes ago 3,899 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4449932
US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has hit out at top Democrat Nancy Pelosi after she rejected a deal on immigration and the Mexico border wall that would end a 30-day-old government shutdown.

Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, yesterday called Trump’s offer of temporary protections for about a million immigrants in return for $5.7 billion to fund the wall a “non-starter”.

Trump has offered three years of legislative relief for 700,000 young immigrants brought to the US illegally as children in exchange for $5.7 billion of funding for the US-Mexico border wall. He said this extension will give them protection from deportation.  

“Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat,” Trump tweeted.

“She is so petrified of the ‘lefties’ in her party that she has lost control.”

“…And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!” he added, in a seemingly gratuitous aside. Pelosi is from San Francisco.

The offer also was assailed by prominent anti-immigrant voices, which denounced it as tantamount to amnesty.

“No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA,” Trump said in another tweet, referring to former president Barack Obama’s program to shield undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children.

Besides the 700,000 immigrants already enrolled in the so-called DACA or “Dreamers” programme, Trump’s proposal would also extend to another 300,000 people who had been protected from deportation under another programme.

He said that while there would be “no big push” to remove the 11 million people in the country illegally, he warned: ‘but be careful, Nancy!” 

The federal government has been shuttered for four weeks over Trump‘s insistence that a wider federal budget measure include billions of dollars for a border wall – and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to go along.

The shutdown is now the longest in the country’s history – and there is no sign of a compromise.

The standoff has left about 800,000 federal employees either sent home or, if their jobs are deemed “essential,” working without pay. 

All are expected to receive back wages once the shutdown ends, but in the meantime, many have had difficulty paying bills or even feeding their families.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has been leading the administration’s contacts with members of Congress, said a bill with the president’s proposal would be introduced in the Republican-controlled Senate as early as Tuesday.

With reporting by AP

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's where the dirtiest takeaways and restaurants in Ireland were in 2018
    145,327  34
    2
    		Romanian gang members flee Ireland despite surrendering passports
    86,744  0
    3
    		Is there a dark side to the 10-Year Challenge meme?
    79,157  30
    Fora
    1
    		Brian Caulfield on his 'sabbatical' of sorts and what happened to the best idea he ever had
    254  0
    2
    		How to lead a team without making people feel like minions
    37  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Munster v Exeter, Heineken Champions Cup
    45,761  48
    2
    		GAA confirm ticket price increases for both league and championship
    44,693  66
    3
    		LIVE: Wasps vs Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    40,162  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Overhauling your home on a budget? These highstreet items are just €50 or less
    5,386  0
    2
    		Can You Guess If These Junk Foods Are Vegan Or Not?
    3,121  1
    3
    		I tried a universal shade of lip liner to see if it's any use
    2,899  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    'A callous act': Two men (20s) arrested following suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    'A callous act': Two men (20s) arrested following suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie