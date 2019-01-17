This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump fires back at Pelosi, denies her aircraft for planned trip abroad

In a letter to Pelosi, Trump said that due to the shutdown a trip to Egypt, Brussels and Afghanistan would be delayed.

By Associated Press Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 9:11 PM
1 hour ago 14,041 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446350
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Image: Carolyn Kaster via PA Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Image: Carolyn Kaster via PA Images

IT TOOK US President Donald Trump one day to flex his executive power back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, denying her an aircraft for a planned trip abroad in apparent response to her attempt to delay his State of Union address amid their government shutdown clash.

The nation’s two most powerful leaders appeared to be engaged in a game of Constitutional one-upmanship, as negotiations to end the four-week stalemate failed to produce results.

In a letter to Pelosi today, Trump said that due to the shutdown a trip to Egypt, Brussels and Afghanistan would be delayed, declaring: “In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I’m sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.”

While the shutdown dragged on, the State Department today instructed all US diplomats in Washington and elsewhere to return to work next week with pay, saying it had found money for their salaries at least temporarily despite the ongoing government shutdown.

In a notice to staff posted online and sent to employees, the department said it had found money to pay most of its employees beginning on Sunday or Monday for their next pay period. They will not be paid for time worked since the shutdown began in December until the situation is resolved, said the notice, which was signed by William Todd, the deputy undersecretary of state for management.

It was not immediately clear where the money was found, but the department said it would use “existing funds as well as other available fiscal authorities to shift existing balances to restart payroll funding”.

Salaries cannot be guaranteed beyond the next pay period, which ends on 14 February, if the shutdown does not end by then, the department said. However, it said it would “review its balances and available legal authorities to see if other flexibilities may be available”.

The department said it was taking the step because it had become clear that the lapse in funding is harming essential diplomatic and national security objectives.

“While the department has done its best to address matters essential to achieving US national security and foreign policy objectives during the ongoing lapse, it has become clear as the lapse has continued to historic lengths that we need our full team to address the myriad critical issues requiring US leadership around the globe and to fulfil our commitments to the American people,” it said.

It added that the department’s leadership was “deeply concerned” about the financial hardships faced by its employees.

Pompeo comments

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had raised eyebrows among the US diplomatic corps last week when he proclaimed that morale at the State Department was “good” despite the shutdown and the fact that 40% of its employees in the U.S. and nearly 23% overseas had been furloughed and the rest were working without pay.

His comments also touched a nerve as he said he planned to go ahead with a previously scheduled conference of all US ambassadors in Washington this week despite the funding constraints affecting employees.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan announced the return to work with pay instructions to that conference today and was greeted with two rounds of sustained applause, according to one diplomat who was present.

Outside the State Department, other agencies continued to operate under the shutdown constraints.

‘Very silent’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump has yet to respond to her request that he postpone his State of the Union address until the government is reopened so workers can be paid for providing security for the grand Washington tradition.

“We haven’t heard — very silent,” she told reporters today.

“Let’s get a date when government is open. Let’s pay the employees. Maybe he thinks it’s OK not to pay people who do work. I don’t.”

The president’s planned 29 January address became a potential casualty of the four-week partial government shutdown after the Democratic leader cited concerns about whether the hobbled government can provide adequate security. Republicans cast Pelosi’s move as a ploy to deny Trump the stage.

Trump declined to address the stalemate over the speech today during a visit to the Pentagon, simply promising that the nation will have “powerful, strong border security”.

The uncertainty surrounding the annual address also underscored the unravelling of ceremonial norms and niceties in Trump’s Washington, amid the shutdown over the president’s demand for money to build a US-Mexico border wall. The impasse is draining the finances of hundreds of thousands of federal employees going without paychecks.

Pelosi reiterated she is more than willing to negotiate money for border security once the government is reopened, but she said Democrats remain opposed to Trump’s long-promised wall, one of his signature campaign promises.

“I’m not for a wall,” Pelosi said twice, mouthing the statement a third time for effect.

Pressure on Trump intensified, as lawmakers from both parties scrambled for solutions. The shutdown, already the longest ever, entered its 27th day today.

While Trump’s own advisers said the shutdown was proving a greater drag on the economy than expected, Trump showed no signs of backing off a fight that he views as vital for his core supporters.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    136,790  62
    2
    		Irish motorists to require 'Green Card' to drive across Northern Ireland border in event of no-deal Brexit
    78,837  86
    3
    		Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    63,117  230
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus's new look took 26 focus groups, 50 shamrocks and 'less than €2m' to complete
    814  0
    2
    		Autodesk shifted its EMEA base from Switzerland to Ireland because it needed better talent
    610  0
    3
    		Galway's CorribPoint is helping credit unions avoid money-laundering scandals
    184  0
    The42
    1
    		The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves
    40,808  72
    2
    		Hartley injured, Farrell captains England squad for 'brutal' Six Nations opener against Ireland
    20,256  48
    3
    		'This is a team who is absolutely capable of winning the Heineken Cup'
    16,936  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Skin Deep: Did you know you're not meant to use these skincare products when you're pregnant?
    14,471  1
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan had no chill while telling Phillip and Holly how much she loved them on This Morning
    5,531  0
    3
    		Miley Cyrus urged everyone to 'leave her alone' amid pregnancy reports... it's The Dredge
    4,287  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Shoulder blades of Galway publican were 'broken into small pieces', manslaughter trial hears
    HEALTH
    Donohoe thanks nurses for 'immense contribution' but says paying them more could lead to others seeking rises
    Donohoe thanks nurses for 'immense contribution' but says paying them more could lead to others seeking rises
    Opinion: 'The debate on abortion isn't over and don't expect that it ever will be'
    HSE investigating potential 12th case of meningitis
    DUBLIN
    Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    Family of missing 18-year-old say concern is growing with another cold night ahead
    Driver jailed for 5 years over causing death of man when he broke red light while speeding
    EU
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Despite largest government defeat in modern British history, May looks set to survive confidence vote
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie