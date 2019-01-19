This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump plans 'major announcement' on government shutdown and southern border

Trump will be speaking from the Diplomatic Room at 8pm.

By Associated Press Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 5,417 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4448550
Image: Martin H. Simon/PA Images
Image: Martin H. Simon/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump said he’ll be making a “major announcement” on the government shutdown and the southern border this evening as the standstill over his border wall continues into its fifth week.

Democrats are now proposing hundreds of millions of dollars for new immigration judges and improvements to ports of entry from Mexico but nothing for the wall, a House aide said, as the party begins fleshing out its vision of improving border security.

After days of bitter clashes between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it was unclear if the twin developments represented serious steps toward resolving the nasty partisan fight or posturing. But they were the first tangible signs of movement in a dispute that has caused a partial government shutdown, which Saturday was entering its record 29th day.

Trump’s refusal to sign spending bills that lack $5.7 billion he wants to start constructing that wall, which Democrats oppose, has prompted the shutdown.

The White House declined to provide details late Friday about what the president would be announcing. But Trump was not expected to sign the national emergency declaration he’s been threatening as an option to circumvent Congress, according to two people familiar with the planning.

Instead, Trump was expected to propose the outlines of a new deal that the administration believes could potentially pave the way to an end to the shutdown, according to one of the people. They were not authorized to discuss the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move, amid a shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without paychecks, represents the first major overture by the president since 8 January, when he delivered an Oval Office address making the public case for his border wall. Democrats have said they will not negotiate until the government reopens, raising questions about how Trump might move the ball forward.

‘Get to work’ 

Democrats were proposing $563 million to hire 75 more immigration judges, who currently face large backlogs processing cases, and $524 million to improve ports of entry in Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, the Democratic House aide said. The money is to be added to spending bills, largely negotiated between the House and Senate, that the House plans to vote on next week.

In addition, Democrats were working toward adding money for more border security personnel and for sensors and other technology to a separate bill financing the Department of Homeland Security, but no funds for a wall or other physical barriers, the aide said.

It was possible Democrats would unveil that measure next week as the cornerstone of their border security alternative to Trump’s wall, the aide said. Earlier Friday, Rep Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee’s homeland security subcommittee, said in an interview that some Democrats were asking leaders, “What is our plan?”

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the details publicly. The Democrats’ spending plans were first reported by The New York Times.

In a video posted on his Twitter feed late Friday, Trump said both sides should “take the politics out of it” and “get to work” to “make a deal.” But he also repeated his warnings, saying: “We have to secure our southern border. If we don’t do that, we’re a very, very sad and foolish lot.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said only that Trump was “going to continue fighting for border security” and “going to continue looking for the solution” to end what the administration had repeatedly referred to as a “humanitarian and national security crisis at the border.”

While few would argue that a humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the US-Mexico border, as the demand for entry by migrants and the Trump administration’s hardline response overwhelm border resources, critics say Trump has dramatically exaggerated the security risks and argue that a wall would do little to solve existing problems.

Trump will be speaking from the Diplomatic Room at 8pm.

Trump’s Friday evening tweeted announcement came after Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday cancelled her plans to travel by commercial plane to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying Trump had caused a security risk by talking about the trip. The White House said there was no such leak.

It was the latest turn — and potentially the most dangerous — in the high-stakes brinkmanship between Trump and Pelosi that has been playing out against the stalled negotiations over how to end the partial government shutdown.

And it showed once again the willingness of the former hard-charging businessman to hit hard when challenged, as he was earlier this week when Pelosi suggested postponing his State of the Union address until after the shutdown.

XINHUA PHOTOS OF THE DAY Trump on Thursday told Speaker Nancy Pelosi that her planned foreign trip has been postponed, one day after the top House Democrat asked him to delay the State of the Union address due to the ongoing partial government shutdown Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

It was an unusually combative week between the executive and legislative branches.

Tensions flared when Pelosi suggested Trump postpone the annual State of the Union address, a grand Washington tradition — and a platform for his border wall fight with Democrats — that was tentatively scheduled for 29 January.

Trump never responded directly. Instead, he abruptly cancelled Pelosi’s military flight on Thursday, hours before she and a congressional delegation were to depart for Afghanistan on the previously undisclosed visit to US troops.

Trump belittled the trip as a “public relations event” — even though he had just made a similar stop in a conflict zone during the shutdown — and said it would be best if Pelosi remained in Washington to negotiate to reopen the government.

Pelosi, undeterred, quietly began making her own preparations for the overseas trip.

But on Friday, Pelosi said her plan to travel by commercial plane had been “leaked” by the White House.

“The administration leaked that we were travelling commercially,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. She said it was “very irresponsible on the part of the president.”

She said the State Department told her “the president outing” the original trip made the scene on the ground in Afghanistan “more dangerous because it’s a signal to the bad actors that we’re coming.”

The White House said it had leaked nothing that would cause a security risk.

Denying military aircraft to a senior lawmaker — let alone the speaker, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, travelling to a combat region — is very rare.

Democratic Rep Adam Schiff of California slammed Trump for revealing the closely held travel plan, calling it “completely and utterly irresponsible in every way.”

Some Republicans expressed frustration. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted, “One sophomoric response does not deserve another.” He called Pelosi’s State of the Union move “very irresponsible and blatantly political” but said Trump’s reaction was “also inappropriate.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37
    158,107  18
    2
    		Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    68,142  96
    3
    		Witness to 'horrendous' Prince Philip crash says it's 'amazing' there were no serious injuries
    49,350  31
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    827  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    429  0
    3
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is the first game but there's an extra layer because it's Ireland'
    25,660  16
    2
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,747  17
    3
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    23,585  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    16,832  1
    2
    		Eight fascinating facts about Mary Queen of Scots you definitely didn't know
    7,634  0
    3
    		Princess Nokia accused Ariana Grande of plagiarising 7 Rings and it actually does sound a bit familiar...
    7,444  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie