Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Trump warns that murderers and gangsters would spread across America if wall isn't built

In other Trump news, his former lawyer Michael Cohen is set to testify to Congress next month.

By AFP Friday 11 Jan 2019, 7:14 AM
45 minutes ago 2,164 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434314
Trump after he arrived at McAllen International Airport near the border in Texas
Image: Evan Vucci/PA Images
Trump after he arrived at McAllen International Airport near the border in Texas
Trump after he arrived at McAllen International Airport near the border in Texas
Image: Evan Vucci/PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP warned of murderers and gangsters spreading across the country during a visit to the US-Mexican border yesterday to push his demand for a multi-billion dollar wall.

Trump used the backdrop of the Rio Grande border river at McAllen, Texas, to ramp up what has already turned into a hugely messy political fight with Democratic opponents, resulting in the shutdown of swathes of the US government.

A further headache for Trump comes in the form of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is set to testify in Congress next month.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison in December, is a central witness in the Russian collusion investigation. He said he was looking forward to “having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired”.

‘Stop it cold’

While hinting at declaring a national emergency so he can bypass the Democrats and Congress to fund the wall yesterday, Trump said that only building more walls along the Mexican border could stop an onslaught of violent crime.

“They just go where there’s no security and you don’t even know the difference between Mexico and the United States,” he told a meeting of border patrol officers. “They have women tied up, they have tape over their mouths, electrical tape.”

“If we had a barrier of any kind, a powerful barrier, whether its steel or concrete…, we would stop it cold,” Trump said.

Opposition Democrats are refusing to approve $5.7 billion in wall funding, saying that overwhelming numbers of illegal immigrants do not commit serious crimes and that Trump is mainly promoting the project to satisfy his right-wing base.

Trump said that illegal immigrant crime stretched right up into the north of the country. However, widely respected studies show that illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes than people born in the United States.

Government shutdown goes on

That has resulted in a partial government shutdown now in its 20th day, with hundreds of thousands of federal employees — including air traffic controllers, the FBI and Coast Guard — going without pay.

Signalling he’s ready to maintain the game of brinksmanship, Trump tweeted on arrival in Texas that he will scrap a visit to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which runs from 21-25 January.

Trump had been expected to make a brief appearance at the influential get-together, attended by many world leaders, but said that opposition Democratic “intransigence” required him to stay home.

National emergency?

Trump said he was ready to expand the debate over funding for a border wall to some of the other issues surrounding the over-burdened US immigration system — a suggestion that could open the door to working with Democrats.

“I would like to do a much broader form of immigration,” he said in Texas.

But throughout the day, the frustrated president also repeated his threat to declare a national emergency and give himself authority to go around Congress if he can’t get approval for the wall.

Speaking to Fox News in an interview broadcast yesterday evening, Trump reiterated he had “the absolute right to declare a national emergency”.

But pressed on a timeline for doing so, he said he would “see what happens” over the coming days.

Analysts say the declaration would likely be challenged in court as a case of presidential overreach, in which case the wall still could face being blocked.

However, it would still give Trump political cover with his base by showing he’d done what he could. At that point, Trump could end the partial government shutdown and declare a win.

White House walkout

Trump, who revels in telling stories about his negotiating skills as a New York real estate magnate, has not managed to get the Democrats to budge on his demand for the $5.7 billion.

On Wednesday, he invited Democrat leaders to the White House, but walked out of the meeting.

“A total waste of time,” Trump tweeted. “I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, told journalists Trump “sort of slammed the table,” then “got up and walked out.”

“Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way,” Schumer said.

Trump disputed that Thursday, saying “I didn’t pound the table. That is a lie.”

“I don’t have temper tantrums,” he said.

Yesterday, US media reported the White House had asked the Army Corps of Engineers to look into the possibility of diverting funds allocated for relief projects in areas damaged by natural disasters, such as Puerto Rico and Florida.

© AFP 2019

AFP

