This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Turkey says it shared recordings of Khashoggi killing with Saudi Arabia, Britain and US

President Erdogan also told reporters that Saudi Arabia had to “act fairly” and disclose those responsible for the 2 October.

By Associated Press Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,271 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4333087
File photo dated 2014 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
File photo dated 2014 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
File photo dated 2014 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

OFFICIAL FROM SAUDI Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey’s president said today, in the first public acknowledgement of the existence of tapes of the slaying.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also told reporters that Saudi Arabia had to “act fairly” and disclose those responsible for the 2 October killing of The Washington Post journalist to rid itself of “suspicion.”

“We gave them the tapes. We gave them to Saudi Arabia, to America, to the Germans, the French, to the British, to all of them,” Erdogan said before departing for Paris to attend ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“They (Saudi officials) also listened to the conversations and they know. There is no need to distort this. They know for certain who among the 15 is the killer or are the killers,” he said.

He was referring to an alleged 15-member assassination squad that Turkey believes was sent to kill Khashoggi at the consulate where he had arrived to obtain papers to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Turkey Saudi Arabia Writer Killed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to members of the media at the airport in Ankara, Turkey before departing to France. Source: AP/PA Images

CIA Director Gina Haspel, who visited Turkey last month for information on the investigation, is reported to have heard the audio recordings of the killing. The existence of the recordings was leaked to the media but never openly confirmed until now.

Turkey says Khashoggi, who was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was strangled and dismembered at the consulate as part of a premeditated killing.

Media reports have suggested that his body could have been chemically dissolved.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 suspects who have been detained in Saudi Arabia, so they can be put on trial in Turkey. They include the 15 members of the alleged assassination squad.

Saudi Arabia had insisted for weeks after Khashoggi disappeared that he had walked out of the consulate, before changing its account to say he died in a brawl.

Last month, Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Turkish evidence indicates that Khashoggi’s killing was premeditated, shifting its explanation in an apparent effort to ease international outrage over the death.

Saudi officials characterize the killing as a rogue operation carried out by Saudi agents who exceeded their authority. Yet some of those implicated in the killing are close to the crown prince, including a member of the prince’s entourage on foreign trips who was seen at the consulate before Khashoggi’s slaying.

Erdogan accused Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor, who was sent to Istanbul last month as part of a joint probe, of employing “delaying tactics.”

“Saudi Arabia needs to accept that (the killer) is among the 18 and needs to get rid of the suspicion by responding to Turkey’s goodwill and acting fairly,” Erdogan said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		France grounds Ryanair plane to force €525,000 subsidy repayment
    43,367  26
    2
    		How a missing person's case in Louth became an international murder probe spanning three nations
    40,779  22
    3
    		Flooding in parts of the country following day of heavy rain, but downpours to ease later tonight
    38,994  23
    Fora
    1
    		Zara's owner is shuttering an Irish operation used to handle over €1 billion in global online sales
    1,049  0
    2
    		Award-winning Cork startup Thalman Health is headed for liquidation
    567  0
    3
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    22  0
    The42
    1
    		James McClean issues statement to Stoke City supporters
    37,621  49
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    28,297  16
    3
    		'The likes of Duff, Robbie and all the lads were so keen to give their time once we said it was for Brian'
    21,418  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Men, please don't propose to your girlfriend if it involves stealing the limelight from her
    6,601  10
    2
    		Ashton Kutcher calls for gun control after revealing he celebrated his birthday at the Borderline Bar
    4,028  1
    3
    		Michelle Obama's advice on female friendship is really worth considering
    3,941  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare
    DUBLIN
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Search launched after prisoner escapes from Dublin courthouse
    HOUSING
    'It's time to send a strong message': 24-hour protest calling for Nama site to be used for social housing
    'It's time to send a strong message': 24-hour protest calling for Nama site to be used for social housing
    Homeless kids launch book of stories and poems to let other children know 'they are not alone'
    Tenant who took landlord to Workplace Relations Commission over refusal to accept HAP awarded €7k

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie