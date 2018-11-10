This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Tusk lashes out at Trump's stance on 'strong and united' Europe

The European Union chief also warned against the emergence of a “brownshirt” nationalist front in EU elections.

By AFP Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 6,074 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4333158
Donald Tusk, EU Council President.
Image: Riccardo Pareggiani via PA Images
Donald Tusk, EU Council President.
Donald Tusk, EU Council President.
Image: Riccardo Pareggiani via PA Images

EUROPEAN UNION CHIEF Donald Tusk has accused US President Donald Trump of being averse to a “strong and united” Europe and also warned against the emergence of a “brownshirt” nationalist front in EU elections next year.

His comments came as Trump, in France for World War I centenary commemorations, blasted French President Emmanuel Macron over his proposals for a European army.

“For the first time in history we have an American administration that is, to put it mildly, not enthusiastic about a united and strong Europe,” Tusk said in a speech in his native Poland.

“I’m speaking about facts, not propaganda,” Tusk – a possible future Polish president – said on the eve of celebrations to mark Poland’s 100th anniversary of independence.

The EU Council president has previously voiced fears that Trump was seeking to tear down the post World War II order, with the US leader once calling the EU a foe in trade.

In an interview published Saturday by the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, Tusk also said he believed Trump wanted a world with “the United States on one side and on the other, a disparate collection of other countries”.

Trump on Friday fired off a tweet berating Macron’s calls for a European army, but the French president on Saturday sought to ease the row, hailing the “great solidarity” between the two countries.

Looking ahead to the European Parliament elections in May, Tusk warned against the emergence of a nationalist front opposed to the EU itself.

“It cannot be ruled out that there will be two streams represented: one in the colours of the brownshirts – anti-European and focused on nationalism, and the second which wants to push as much as possible for EU integration.”

The former Polish prime minister also spoke of rising anti-European sentiment in several capitals, saying some forces wanted “conflict rather than cooperation, disintegration rather than integration”. 

Without naming names, Tusk criticised Polish leaders for their stance on Europe, after this week warning that the eurosceptic ruling party’s policies carried the risk of a “Polexit”.

“Those who are opposed to a strong Polish presence in Europe are de facto against our independence,” he declared.

 © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How a missing person's case in Louth became an international murder probe spanning three nations
    41,746  22
    2
    		Flooding in parts of the country following day of heavy rain, but downpours to ease later tonight
    39,181  23
    3
    		'It's time to send a strong message': 24-hour protest calling for Nama site to be used for social housing
    38,580  62
    Fora
    1
    		Zara's owner is shuttering an Irish operation used to handle over €1 billion in global online sales
    1,133  0
    2
    		Award-winning Cork startup Thalman Health is headed for liquidation
    588  0
    3
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		James McClean issues statement to Stoke City supporters
    37,910  49
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    28,455  16
    3
    		'The likes of Duff, Robbie and all the lads were so keen to give their time once we said it was for Brian'
    22,790  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Men, please don't propose to your girlfriend if it involves stealing the limelight from her
    6,764  10
    2
    		Ashton Kutcher calls for gun control after revealing he celebrated his birthday at the Borderline Bar
    4,118  1
    3
    		Michelle Obama's advice on female friendship is really worth considering
    4,014  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    From Metallica to Leonard Cohen: Renowned Irish music photographer Ruth Medjber on a decade of gigs
    From Metallica to Leonard Cohen: Renowned Irish music photographer Ruth Medjber on a decade of gigs
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie