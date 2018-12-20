Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one

Hole left in Stephen’s bathroom door following the fatal shooting. Source: PSNI

TWO BELFAST MEN have been convicted of the murder of 28-year-old father-of-one Stephen Carson in February 2016.

Michael Smith (40) and David Smith (35), both from west Belfast, were found guilty of the murder and were sentenced to 20 years in prison at Laganside Crown Court.

Francis Smith (42), also from West Belfast, was found guilty of possessing a shotgun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and assisting Michael and David by allowing them to store the murder weapon in his property.

He was sentenced to seven years and year months, half to be served in prison and half on licence.

The incident

Ammunition found at Francis Smith’s property.

Stephen Carson was at his home in Walmer Street, Belfast with his fiancée and nine-year-old son when he was murdered on 25 February 2016.

Speaking about the sentencings, Detective Chief Inspector Pete McKenna said: “This was a callous, brutal murder and I welcome today’s sentencing. Stephen Carson was at home enjoying a meal with his fiancée and nine-year-old son when three men burst in carrying a hammer and a shotgun.

“These thugs confronted the young child and Stephen’s fiancée who they sprayed with a pepper type spray.

Stephen was in the kitchen and ran to the bathroom to phone the police. At this point one of these males, who I believe to be Michael Smith, fired a fatal shot through the door, hitting Stephen in the head.

Firearm found at Francis Smith’s property.

“This was a premeditated murder with the perpetrators leaving no forensic evidence, yet these men were still put before the courts as a result of the complex, multi-faceted police investigation carried out by detectives.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Stephen’s family for their dignity, courage and unwavering commitment to seeing justice done for their loved one.

Stephen Carson Source: PSNI

He said that everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and that Stephen’s murder was “brutal and cold-blooded carried out by extremely dangerous men”.

Stephen’s son and fiancée have been left extremely traumatised by the incident and their lives will never be the same again.

“Whilst no sentence can ever take away the pain for Stephen’s family, I hope they get some comfort from knowing that his killers are behind bars. The community is now a safer place with these men removed from our streets.”