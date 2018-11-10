Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge

TWO MEN ARRESTED yesterday by gardaí investigating the murder of David Boland have been released without charge.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with the death fo the 34-year-old.

David died from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident on 1 November on Duke Street in Athy.

On 2 November, two men were arrested by gardaí - one 20-year-old man is currently before the courts and charged in connection with the case.

This brings to four the number of people arrested to date as part of this ongoing investigation.

Gardaí have said that a file will be prepared for the director of Public Prosecutions and that investigations are ongoing.