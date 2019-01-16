Police no longer believe Tyrone war memorial damage was deliberate

POLICE IN TYRONE have retracted an appeal for information about damage to a war memorial, now believing there was no hate crime.

Earlier today, the PSNI issued a request for witnesses after the monument in the village of Coagh appeared to have been smashed.

They had said the act would be treated as a hate crime if it was found to be done deliberately.

The memorial on Main Street pays tribute to people from the area who died in World War I and World War II. The damage was reported to police at 12.55am.

This afternoon, police said they had received information regarding the incident and no no longer believe it was a deliberate act.