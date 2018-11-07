Tyrrelstown parents will personally inspect building works at local school this morning

TYRRELSTOWN PARENTS WILL today meet at Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School to inspect changes to the building after structural issues were identified last month.

The school’s principal Tim Stapleton has invited parents to meet with representatives of the Department of Education and engineers this morning from 9am.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke’s National School – as well a third building in Ballyfermot, Dublin – were closed after concerns were raised about their structural integrity.

The school has said that its support structures have now been certified as safe, from both a fire and a structural perspective.

After this morning’s meeting, the school’s Board of Management plan to review the situation and make “an informed decision” on the reopening the school.

We understand that it has been a very difficult time for parents and children in the Tyrrelstown community.

The school has said that it is still awaiting an official independent report regarding the Health & Safety of the internal changes made to the school.

‘Full information’

Yesterday, following a meeting between Department of Education officials and school authorities, it was announced that the schools will remain closed for at least two more days.

Both schools were constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS). Forty two schools built by the company have since been examined for structural safety issues.

In a statement yesterday, WBS said that it welcomed the inquiry into the construction of schools and a wider review of the schools building programme.

However, the company has said that conclusions are being reached “before all perspectives are known.

“Committee members have not had the benefit of full information, not least the assessment reports from each of the schools reviewed.

If an inquiry is to be credible, then it must be independent of the two main contracted parties to every school building project—the Department and the contractor.