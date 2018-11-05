Tyrrelstown schools hit by structural problems to remain closed until Thursday

TWO PRIMARY SCHOOLS in the Dublin suburb of Tyrrelstown will remain closed until at least Thursday as authorities iron out operational issues following structural problems with the buildings.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke’s National School had initially hoped to be able to reopen the ground floors of their buildings today before that was later pushed back until Wednesday.

However, after a meeting between Department of Education officials and school authorities it has been announced that the schools will remain closed for at least two more days.

“Taking account of the time also necessary to address operational issues, such as traffic management, over the course of today, tomorrow and Wednesday, all parties are now working towards the schools reopening later in the week,” the Department of Education said in a statement.

Parents will be contacted directly about the exact details of the reopenings. The buildings will initially be occupied at ground floor level only, with other classes being accommodated off-site.

In a statement on its website yesterday, St Luke’s said it had concerns that work to make the school safe had not been finished to a high enough standard.

“There were still some sharp edges, unfinished woodwork and exposed surfaces which could potentially be a hazard,” it said.

The schools are among 23 affected by structural defects, which required the erection of fencing around walls and other works to make the buildings safe.